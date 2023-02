The best ski trips near NYC bring you all the snow, slopes and resorts you can ask for without going too far from home.

No car? No problem. Many of the best ski resorts for a weekend getaway are accessible through budget-friendly bus and train travel packages. Grab a hot toddy, snuggle up by a fireplace and start planning your best winter getaway ever.

Here’s how to escape the frigid city for an outdoor adventure, no driving required.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to things to do in the winter in NYC