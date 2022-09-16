New York
Timeout

SoHo street
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best things to do in Soho, New York

There are a ton of brilliant things to do in Soho, New York—the city’s most pop-up-infested neighborhood.

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
&
Jennifer Picht
Believe it or not, there are many other fun things to do in Soho that isn’t simply emptying your bank account at our favorite places to go shopping in New York. From its hip art galleries to incredible New York restaurants that are good for any budget, check out our top recommendations for things to do in Soho, NYC right now. And no these activities don’t include being interviewed by strangers for TikTok (though that may very likely happen too). 

RECOMMENDED: The complete guide to Soho, New York

Things to do in Soho, New York

See a show at City Winery
Photograph: Courtesy City Winery

3. See a show at City Winery

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Chelsea
  • price 2 of 4

Unabashedly grown-up and yuppie-friendly, this slick club launched by oenophile Michael Dorf, founder of the Knitting Factory, is Manhattan’s only winery, as well as a 350-seat concert space. Acts tend to be on the quiet side, but that doesn’t mean the shows lack bite. 

Read more
Indulge in creative treats at Dominique Ansel Bakery
Photograph: Jessica Lin

4. Indulge in creative treats at Dominique Ansel Bakery

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Soho
  • price 1 of 4

Dominique Ansel honed his skills as executive pastry chef at Daniel for six years before opening this American and French patisserie. Caramelized croissants, miniature pastel meringues and madeleines make up the sweet selections at the counter, in addition to Ansel's madcap creations like milk shot glasses made from chocolate-chip cookies and frozen s'mores on a stick. But the café also serves savory offerings, like avocado toast, quiche, and traditional panini.   

Read more
Order delivery
Visit America’s First Pizzeria
Photograph: Tova Carlin

5. Visit America’s First Pizzeria

  • Restaurants
  • Pizza
  • Nolita

Known as the oldest pizzeria in New York and likely the first-ever pizza joint in America, Lombardi’s is a mainstay that still relies on the now-banned coal ovens to make a crisp pie. Dating back to 1905, this corner side restaurant on the edge of Little Italy is certainly worth a visit for its historic legacy and still excellent pizzas. Add coal oven-roasted red peppers on top of your pie for a special treat. 

 

Read more
Book online
Peep the art at Peter Freeman, Inc.
Photograph: Courtesy Peter Freeman

7. Peep the art at Peter Freeman, Inc.

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Soho

Founded in 1990, this gallery with locations in both New York and Paris specializes in historically important 19th- and 20-century artists with a particular focus on early Pop and Minimal works. The gallery also features a number of contemporary artists, among them David Adamo, Pedro Cabrita Reis and Matt Mullican.

Read more
Get covered in slime
Photograph: BFA, courtesy Sloomoo Institute

8. Get covered in slime

A pop-up that went permanent thanks to constant demand, the Sloomoo Institute is New York’s tribute to all things slime. Part art installation, part STEM program, the 8,000 square-foot space is filled with experiments, a make-your-own slime bar, and the opportunity to get covered in slime (ponchos provided). Though the museum is typically for families and kids, nighttime adult events take place here sometimes. 

Watch the latest release at Film Forum

9. Watch the latest release at Film Forum

  • Movie theaters
  • Independent
  • West Village
  • price 1 of 4

The city’s leading tastemaking venue, Film Forum is programmed by a fest-scouring staff that takes its duties as seriously as a Kurosawa samurai. It's one of the best places to take in the hottest films from Cannes, Venice and beyond. Amid all the adult fare, parents will occasionally find kid-friendly gold in the classic films that are screened.

Read more
Browse for books
Photograph: Shutterstock

11. Browse for books

  • Things to do
  • Literary events

Soho is a literary paradise, with several small shops selling excellently curated titles, as well as some dedicated book shops stocking everything you’d want to read. Housing Works Bookstore offers two floors of expertly organized used books (plus other media materials), all donated to raise funds for people impacted by HIV/AIDS. Just down the street, McNally Jackson offers two more stories of books from around the world, organized by region and genre, with a dedicated New York City section. 

Read more
Recommended
