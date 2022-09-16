There are a ton of brilliant things to do in Soho, New York—the city’s most pop-up-infested neighborhood.

Believe it or not, there are many other fun things to do in Soho that isn’t simply emptying your bank account at our favorite places to go shopping in New York. From its hip art galleries to incredible New York restaurants that are good for any budget, check out our top recommendations for things to do in Soho, NYC right now. And no these activities don’t include being interviewed by strangers for TikTok (though that may very likely happen too).

