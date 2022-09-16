A survivor from the pre-pandemic era, this contemporary 2020s all-day diner is solid from breakfast at 7am through last call around 2am. Bring a group of friends or a good book to sidle up in a retro-style booth for freshly shucked oysters, a Montauk-sourced tuna melt, matzo ball soup and an epic banana split. Craft cocktails are also served (and highly recommended).
Believe it or not, there are many other fun things to do in Soho that isn’t simply emptying your bank account at our favorite places to go shopping in New York. From its hip art galleries to incredible New York restaurants that are good for any budget, check out our top recommendations for things to do in Soho, NYC right now. And no these activities don’t include being interviewed by strangers for TikTok (though that may very likely happen too).
