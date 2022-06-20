Sitting just a ferry ride away from the hustle and bustle of Manhattan, this Staten Island gem, a former home for retired sailers, is still somewhat of a secret. Spread across 83 acres, the area boasts an enormous botanical garden and cultural center surrounded by cobblestone streets and tiny paths of Victorian and Tudor homes. One of the most popular attractions here is the Chinese Scholar’s Garden, fitted with magnificent rocks meant to resemble mountains inspired by the poetry and paintings of Confucian, Buddhist and Taoist monks, as well as a bamboo forest path and Koi-filled pond.
Ride the ferry to enjoy all the wonderful things to do in Staten Island—one of New York's five boroughs. There is much to explore from great Italian restaurants to one of the most gorgeous NYC parks. Bask in the views of Upper New York Bay from St. George, a waterfront neighborhood bustling with museums including outdoor and maritime fun. There are plenty of other nabes to discover as well, including the East Shore's beaches. Start with our recommendations below!
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Staten Island, New York