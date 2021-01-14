10 Stunning Airbnbs for Ski Getaways From NYC
Here's where to stay while skiing at resorts outside of NYC.
It's that time of year when the fresh powder calls us to the slopes. There's nothing better than planning a ski trip or winter getaway with your friends or family for the winter, but part of the whole experience is finding a dope place to stay. When you ski or snowboard all day, having a cozy place to wind down and warm up is imperative. That's why we've scoured the internet to find 10 stunning Airbnbs for your ski getaway from NYC.
Airbnbs for Ski Getaways From NYC
Cornwall, CT: Designer cottage
This historic stone cottage has been redesigned into an airy home with incredible views of snowy mountains you can get through its picture windows. It's a spacious four-bedroom home with two wings, a full kitchen, two wood-burning fireplaces, a ping pong table and a covered deck with a hot tub. Best yet, it's close to Mohawk Ski Mountain, the Appalachian trail, Lime Rock, Hotchkiss, and beautiful lakes. $710 per night. Limit 10 guests.
Lake Placid, NY: The Haus on Mirror Lake suite
If you're looking for something smaller, consider a king studio at the Haus on Mirror Lake for two. A king-sized bed, a whirlpool tub, flatscreen TV, and stunning decorations with birch accents, including a tin ceiling is yours for the duration of your stay at this historic building. $217 per night. Maximum 2 guests.
Wilmington, VT: Luxe log cabin
If you need something bigger, this incredible, homey log cabin is close to Mount Snow and has a hot tub overlooking a brook, three fireplaces, a steam room, a sauna, a game room and a bar. It has it all for those looking for an incredibly comfy place to crash after skiing all day. It's also located within the Chimney Hill Development, close to snowmobile trails. Chimney Hill offers ice skating, outdoor basketball courts, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a game room, and hiking trails, too. $1,341 per night. A maximum of 14 guests.
Barnard, VT: Log home
This expansive and beautiful log home is a cozy landing pad for those skiing at Killington just 11 miles away. With a creek in the backyard, this rural stay has a gorgeous balcony, a gourmet kitchen and three bedrooms perfect for families looking for a country stay with all the modern amenities. $284 per night. Maximum of eight guests.
Keene, NY: The historic castle house
Those with expensive tastes might enjoy a stay at this charming historic Victorian built in the 1890s that is nestled in the High Peaks region of the Adirondacks. With four porches and a backyard abutting a brook, it's great for those looking to immerse themselves in nature but also in a beautiful interior setting. The two-bedroom home is full of Persian rugs, comfy beds with Dartbrook Rustic quilts and Moroccan furniture and has a claw foot tub, wind up clocks, a 60" flat-screen TV with a sound system and a gas grill on the back porch. It's just minutes from The Great Range trailhead, Whiteface Mt. and Lake Placid. $199 per night. Maximum of four guests.
Fleischmanns, NY: Catskill chalet cabin
This massive, 2,700-square-foot log cabin with four bedrooms has a beautiful stone fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows, walk-out deck perfect for viewing sunsets and backyard fire pit. It's perfect for the skiing family who wants to come back to place they can unwind and warm up since it also has a media room, multiple fireplaces and board games. The fully-equipped kitchen also makes cooking easy. $662 per night. Maximum 16 guests.
Hunter, NY: Japanese designer ski house
Located in the town of the Hunter Mountain Ski Resort, this beautiful little slice of Japanese architecture (crafted by a team of Japanese carpenters) has three bedrooms, a “Benihana” Hibachi-style kitchen table, a cozy living room with a cathedral ceiling and Japanese touches throughout that will transport guests when they step through the threshold. $500 per night. Maximum of five guests over 25 years old unless accompanied by adults.
Vernon Township, NJ: Ski cabin
Another Airbnb stay for a larger group, this two-floor cabin is a duplex condo on the Crustal Springs Resort complex good for families on a ski trip. The three-bedroom, two-luxury-bathroom space is excellently decorated with modern touches and has a downstairs movie room with a 65-inch TV. Its private covered deck has great views of the woods and mountains, too. The area offers skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking, tennis, basketball, family-friendly activities, pool, hot tub, hiking, wildlife viewing, horseback riding, lakes, the Appalachian trail and more. $321 per night. Maximum of 10 guests.
Hensonville, NY: Catskill Domeo
For something more unique, this geodesic dome brings nature indoors, at least decor-wise, with custom-built birch furniture, lighting, fabrics and art inspired by mountain scenery and wildlife across its one bedroom, kitchenette and single bathroom. The dome is 12 feet at its peak and located in the host's backyard. It's a romantic option for those who want to gaze up at the stars and moon through skylights at night and feel like they're doing something different. $117 per night. Maximum two guests.
Jewett, NY: Luxury cabin
This classic three-bedroom cabin is located within 10 minutes of both Windham and Hunter mountains. It's got all the modern bells and whistles, from a beautiful, contemporary kitchen and bathrooms (with a soaking tub) to a brand new hot tub set on 2.5 acres of tranquility. $413 per night. Maximum of seven guests.