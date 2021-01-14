10 Stunning Airbnbs for Ski Getaways From NYC

Those with expensive tastes might enjoy a stay at this charming historic Victorian built in the 1890s that is nestled in the High Peaks region of the Adirondacks. With four porches and a backyard abutting a brook, it's great for those looking to immerse themselves in nature but also in a beautiful interior setting. The two-bedroom home is full of Persian rugs, comfy beds with Dartbrook Rustic quilts and Moroccan furniture and has a claw foot tub, wind up clocks, a 60" flat-screen TV with a sound system and a gas grill on the back porch. It's just minutes from The Great Range trailhead, Whiteface Mt. and Lake Placid. $199 per night. Maximum of four guests.