Nine Airbnbs with incredible snowy views
Experience winter fully at these beautiful Airbnb stays with incredible views of snowy landscapes.
A winter getaway isn't complete without a gorgeous, snowy landscape.
Being snowed in inside a cozy cabin or chic ski chalet is the ultimate winter activity and Airbnb has plenty of stays to choose from that have beautiful snowy views.
We rounded up nine cabins, chalets and stays that'll have you gazing out at the peaceful snowy blanket before you in no time.
RECOMMENDED: 10 Stunning Airbnbs for Ski Getaways From NYC
Airbnbs with incredible snowy views
Rustic farmhouse in Colebrook, CT
Get incredible views of a snow-filled landscape in Litchfield Hills of Northwestern Connecticut. This 1700s farmhouse sits near a 2-acre pond and nine miles of hiking trails across 450 wooded acres. With room for four adults across two bedrooms, has the original fireplace, vintage low ceilings, and a spacious backyard featuring a fire pit patio, a charming screened-in porch overlooks the backyard and pond. It leads to an outdoor deck with a six-person hot tub. Guests are welcome to use the snowshoes and cross-country skis to take full advantage of the snowy land.
Lakeside log home in Hunter, NY
Just 10 minutes from Windham and Hunter mountains, this cozy one-bedroom waterfront log cabin has a wood burning stove, a large kitchen, a sky-lit shower and a beautiful covered porch with breathtaking views.
Vermont Log Cabin in Newfane, VT
Head to this renovated log cabin in the woods for beautiful views of the river, mountains and stars this winter. Located by the charming village of Williamsville, this stay is only 12 miles from Mount Snow for skiing and snowboarding. The property itself offers the opportunity for scenic snowshoeing and provides six pairs of snowshoes. There are also two outdoor firepits on the property in case you want to gather 'round the fire.
Secluded Cottage in Andes, NY
Tucked away at the end of a dirt road, this cozy cottage is surrounded by hundreds of acres of protected land. The only neighbors are about 500 feet away from the cottage. With so much snow a 4-wheel drive or all-wheel-drive vehicle is highly recommended. There's a hiking trail that begins on the property and leads through miles of NYC environmental protected land, forests and meadows, passing a beautiful secluded pond with stunning views just five minutes from the house. The home is just 35 miles from skiing mountains.
Alpine A-Frame in Wilmington, VT
This Alpine A-Frame in Southern Vermont is fully stocked for a winter getaway. Cook meals in its full kitchen and warm up by its wood-burning midcentury fireplace, and snuggle up in its Nectar queen mattress with organic linens, and view the snowy land via its deck or firepit (with provided firewood).
Lakeview house in Warwick, NY
You'll get snowy lake views at this two-bedroom farmhouse in the Hudson Valley, where deer, wild turkeys, and blue heron roam. It's close to the Mt. Peter ski resort, Bear Mountain, and the Appalachian Trail as well as wineries, breweries, farmer markets and restaurants.
A Black A-Frame in Kerhonkson, NY
Built in 1961, this black A-frame is a two-bedroom, two-bath cabin set on a private road in the heart of the Catskills. You'll be able to cook meals in the newly renovated chef's kitchen, cozy up with a book in front of the fireplace or take in the endless wooded views from the back yard. Outside is a fire pit for those who desire to build a bonfire and a pond you can walk to.
Leonardo Lane Cottage in Millbrook, NY
This cute cabin provides a cozy respite in the woods located right on a babbling brook. The grounds are peaceful and bonfires are a must.
Lakefront Cabin with stunning views in Piseco, NY
Known as Camp Stardust, this cabin with massive windows provides jaw-dropping views of Piseco Lake, native wildlife and of course, twinkling stars. When a winter storm hits, sitting inside the house feels like being inside a snowglobe—an exceptionally cozy snowglobe. Use the two sets of snowshoes to explore the surroundings during the day. Past visitors have seen otters, loons, bears and even the occasional moose.
Other Airbnb stays near NYC
11 Airbnbs with fireplaces in NYC
Want to stay cozy as f*ck during your trip to New York? Rent one of these Airbnbs with fireplaces instead of a boring old hotel room. Whether you want to stay in one of the coolest Airbnb Brooklyn rentals or you’re looking for something near all the top New York attractions, this list includes plenty of suitable options. Fireplaces add pizzazz to modern lofts, vintage brownstones and artsy studios—and the ambiance that flickering flames lend to a chilly evening is hard to deny. Fair warning: Once you’ve seen how stunning these Airbnbs with fireplaces in NYC look, you might not be willing to go back to the typical Airbnb New York City rental.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best hotels in NYC
11 Airbnbs for ski getaways from NYC
The best winter getaways from NYC all have a few things in common: Charming aesthetics, snug blankets, steaming cups of hot chocolate and oodles of snow. These remarkable Airbnbs at ski resorts near NYC check all the boxes. Whether you’d like to book an effortless weekend trip within easy reach of the city or want to go the whole hog and take a full week out on the slopes, there are loads of cabins near NYC to rent on Airbnb. Beautiful chalets, contemporary condos and nineteenth-century farmhouses all appear on our list of Airbnbs near the slopes. Don’t forget your gloves!
Note: please check the latest travel guidance before booking your trip
RECOMMENDED: Find more weekend getaways from NYC
The coolest Airbnb treehouse rentals near NYC
If you haven't been in a treehouse since you were a kid, you've been missing out. Now is the time to rekindle your love for living aloft in the woods by renting a treehouse Airbnb, especially as the leaves change. There's nothing cozier and more fantastical than taking in nature's beauty from the air. It's a step up from camping near NYC and offers a way to have the secluded getaway that you've been needing. Make sure to pack your hiking boots and essentials! Some of these are quite off-the-grid.
RECOMMENDED: 13 cozy cabins near NYC that you can rent on Airbnb
Six unique Airbnbs you can rent in NYC
After being cooped up in our apartments for almost four months, New Yorkers are craving a change of scenery. And while we can't really travel that many places right now (since the EU has banned us), we're looking closer to home for possible getaways.
Airbnb is one option people are using to get out of their respective Groundhog Day-like situations. Staying in a new neighborhood can help cure that wanderlust for a bit and make you feel like a tourist in your own city.
RECOMMENDED: The best Airbnb New York City rentals
And while it's best to stay at home right now, Airbnb does has an optional protocol, including a 40-page manual on proper cleaning practices, that suggests keeping at least 24 hours between rentals, among other things. So if you're going to rent an Airbnb, make sure to find out how the host is sanitizing the space and if masks are required.
We also highly recommend booking an entire place, not a room, as the former will demand less human interaction. And bring your own cleaning supplies to do a quick clean after check in.
All that being said, there are some incredible lodging options across the city worth checking into, from a houseboat stay to one with full skyline views and a private, outdoor cinema experience. Below are some of our favorites.