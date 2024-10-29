Keat Hong Wet Market in Choa Chu Kang reopens as a food centre with $3.50 budget meals at every stall

Food prices might be on the climb across the city, but thankfully we always have hawker centres to count on for cheap yet reliable meals when we’re on a budget. And we’ve welcomed plenty recently, like the new Anchorvale Village Hawker Centre which opened in June, and Woodleigh Village Hawker Centre in September. The iconic Old Airport Road Food Centre also reopened recently after four months of upgrading works.

This month, Keat Hong Wet Market at Choa Chu Kang also gets a revamp. The former traditional wet market now houses 13 new hawker stalls and a seating area with a capacity of 200. But those who used to do their marketing here need not fret – there are still 12 market stalls selling a variety of groceries from seafood, to fresh pork, halal meat and poultry, and other essential items.

The food centre will offer a wide range of cuisines, from local classics to Japanese, Korean, Hong Kong, and Western fare. And in a bid to make things accessible to all, every food stall will be offering budget meals priced at $3.50 or less. Kopi Kiosk will also be selling its signature Kopitiam breakfast set (from $2.20), as well as hot kopi-o and teh-o at $1 each.



Photograph: Keat Hong Food Centre and Market

Here’s a full list of the hawker stalls and what they offer:

Kopi Kiosk (breakfast sets, coffee, tea, and beverages)

Jian Bo Shui Kueh (shui kueh and yam cake)

S&M Pacific Cuisine (economic rice)

Qiu Lin Yong Tau Foo (yong tau foo and claypot)

Fu Wei Chicken Rice & Soup (chicken rice and steamed soup)

Ju Bao Xuan Mala Hot Pot (mala hot pot)

Hong Kong Street Old Chun Kee (zi char dishes)

Confirm + Chop (Western cuisine)

Global Wanton Noodles (wanton noodles)

Egg Talk (scrambled egg rice)

Xiang Chi Mian (bak chor mee)

An Nurul Indian Muslim Food (Indian cuisine)

Kim Dae Bak Japanese & Korean Food (halal Japanese and Korean cuisine)

Keat Hong Food Centre & Market is open daily from 6.30am to 10pm at 253 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1, Singapore 680253.

