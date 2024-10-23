World’s 50 Best Bars 2024: Four Singapore bars make the list this year

Halfway across the world in the wee hours of last night, a list of the best bars in the world this year was announced. Taking place in Madrid, Spain this year, the World’s 50 Best Bars awards recognise the most prominent bars of the year– those that demonstrate excellent mixology, stellar hospitality, and creativity in their menus. Much to our delight, Singapore wins big again in 2024, with four bars making the list.

Just recently, an extended 51-100 list was revealed ahead of the final ceremony, where Singapore was the Asian country with the most number of spots on that list. For the final awards, our tiny red dot similarly leads the charge – we again have the most number of bars named in the top 50 among other Asian countries.

All were celebrating with Jigger & Pony last night as they proved once again why they remain at the top of the game. The bar has been consecutively named Singapore’s best bar by the ranking, and this year is no exception. Not only does it retain that title, but it also climbs nine spots from last year’s awards and now sits at #5.

Photograph: Nutmeg & Clove

Nutmeg & Clove and Atlas also clinch well-deserved spots on the list. Both bars climb the ranks this year, with Nutmeg & Clove moving up 37 spots from #64 to an impressive #28, and Atlas advancing five spots from #48 to #43. Meanwhile, sustainable drinking hole Analogue moves up 31 places to feature in the top 50 for the first time – it was ranked #78 last year and now sits comfortably at #47.

Singapore’s Cat Bite Club also received a mention last night, bagging the Campari One To Watch Award. This is an award given to a bar outside the top 50 spots which the ranking authorities believe has what it takes to make it on future editions of the list. The agave-focused speakeasy debuted on Asia’s 50 Best Bars’ extended 51-100 list this year at #77, a testament to its potential.

Coming out tops overall this year is Handshake Speakeasy from Mexico City at #1, the first bar from Mexico to take the top spot on the list. But this year’s runner-up is equally deserving of a shoutout. It’s none other than Bar Leone from Hong Kong, which made history earlier this year by being the first-ever bar to debut at #1 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list for 2024. Here are all 11 Asian bars that made it to this year's The World's 50 Best List.

Here’s the full list of the World’s 50 Best Bars 2024:

Photograph: The World’s 50 Best Bars

READ MORE:

The 50 best bars in Singapore you should visit at least once

Best new bars in Singapore: October 2024

A new bar recognition system, The Pinnacle Guide, awards three Singapore bars this year

