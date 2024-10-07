Fans of Dona Manis Cake Shop need not make their painstaking pilgrimage to Katong for a slice of its banana pies – for the next week at least. Instead, the bakery is bringing its famous bakes to town.

From now till October 14, head down to Takashimaya’s Foodie Delights Fair to get your hands on Dona Manis’ signature original banana pie, chocolate banana pie, and apple crumble. A slice of the original banana pie goes at $5.50 at the pop-up, $2 steeper than its Katong outlet. You can also purchase two slices for $10 and a whole pie which consists of eight to ten pieces for $40.

Dona Manis has been around since the 90s, and to date still runs its shop at the dated but well-loved Katong Shopping Centre. The store was also in the news lately for its alleged rivalry with neighbouring Auntie Peng Banana Pie, recently opened by Madam Soh (Auntie Peng), the co-founder of Dona Manis.

The homegrown brand is also collaborating with local handcrafted ice cream brand Creamier for this pop-up. You’ll be able to enjoy the freshly baked pies with scoops of artisanal ice cream in flavours like vanilla, chocolate, or the boozy rum and raisin.

We recommend heading down to the stall earlier in the day rather than later, as several comments on Instagram have noted that the stall tends to sell out before 5pm.

Dona Manis Cake Shop’s pop-up is open daily from now till October 14 from 10am to 9.30pm, at B2 Takashimaya Food Hall, 391 Orchard Road, Singapore 238872.

