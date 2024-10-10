Genevieve Lee, the brains behind Sourbombe Bakery, has done it again. Having successfully turned her sourdough bomboloni brand into a household name, the MasterChef Singapore season one runner-up now captures the hearts and tastebuds of foodies everywhere with a different food venture involving Japanese salted butter rolls known as shio pan. But don’t mistake these for regular old bread rolls. Thanks to their crisp golden exteriors and chewy buttery interiors, it’s easy to see why these crescent-shaped rolls are so popular in food-obsessed Singapore.

Though Genevieve’s new brand, Shio & Sato, launched on Instagram just three weeks ago, it’s already received an overwhelming response at its first-ever pop-up at Takashimaya’s Foodie Delights Fair, which runs until October 15. Yes, that’s the same pop-up where you’ll find Dona Manis Cake Shop’s booth – the old-school Katong gem is popular for its bakes like banana pies and chocolate tarts.



Photograph: Shio & Sato / Instagram

Shio & Sato’s freshly baked rolls come in a variety of Japanese-inspired sweet and savoury fillings that complement their rich buttery taste. For something savoury, get the rolls topped with green chili onion ($4.80), miso butter corn ($4.80), or crab salad kombu ($9).



Photograph: Takashimaya Department Store / Facebook

Those with a sweet tooth must try the shio pans piped with Hokkaido cream ($5.50), chocolate caramel ($6), or matcha strawberry ($6) – or you might just want to get one of each. Do note that every customer is limited to only six buns, thanks to the never-ending demand for these golden beauties.



Other than shio pan, you’ll also find homemade cream bento cakes at the pop-up. The cakes come in three flavours: pistachio ($13.90), chocolate ($10.90), and strawberry ($12.90). The pop-up only runs for five more days, so head down quickly for your fill of delicious bakes.

Shio & Sato’s pop-up is open daily from now till October 15 from 10am to 9.30pm, at B2 Takashimaya Food Hall, 391 Orchard Road, Singapore 238872.



