There’s a new sushi bar in town and it’s checking all the right boxes – fresh ingredients, yummy flavours, reasonable prices, and it’s perfect for a takeaway meal on a cosy night in. Ippudo’s newest takeaway sushi bar, Roll Sushi by Ippudo, is a first for the brand and can be found at its Marina Bay Sands outlet.



Choose between two types: maki, which is regular cylindrical sushi rolls served sliced, and tatami, a unique, sandwich-like version. Enjoy 16 different flavour combinations, all made with the freshest ingredients. Though you can have these while dining in at Ippudo, they’re designed to be taken away, making them the perfect accompaniment to a relaxing picnic at Marina Barrage or as an on-the-go snack. Even better if you’re opting for the latter since only takeaways can be customised.

Spice fiends must try the Samurai Spice Roll ($17) filled with zesty chilli mayo, fresh salmon and shrimp, sweet crab sticks, and topped with golden fried enoki. If you’re one for a mix of textures, you’ll want to savour the crisp bite of cucumber, tangy red onion pickles, and crunchy tempura flakes in the Tokyo Crunch Roll ($23). Paired with creamy avocado, wasabi mayo, and rich toro tartare, this combination makes for the ultimate indulgence that isn’t cloying.

Mentaiko lovers will find a new favourite in the Mentaiko Spam Tatami ($16), where a crispy spam katsu gets a generous helping of addictive mentaiko sauce. Pair that with egg, cabbage, creamy mayo, and savoury tonkatsu sauce and you’ve got an absolute umami bomb. Those in their health-conscious era aren’t left out with the Garden BBQ Tatami ($16). It comes loaded with avocado tempura, juicy tomatoes, and protein-rich tofu. Then, it’s all wrapped up with fresh red leaf lettuce and drizzled with mustard mayo and BBQ sauce – all the flavour with way less guilt.



Other innovative options at Roll Sushi include one made with Wagyu slices and another with prosciutto. Or go the DIY route and customise your sushi from $18. For more information on Roll Sushi, check out Ippudo’s Instagram page here.



