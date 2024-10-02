Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

Ippudo launches its new sushi bar at Marina Bay Sands

Roll Sushi is Ippudo’s first takeaway sushi bar worldwide, offering 16 delicious flavours

Deanna Teng
Written by
Deanna Teng
Editorial Assistant
Roll Sushi
Photograph: Roll Sushi by Ippudo
Advertising

There’s a new sushi bar in town and it’s checking all the right boxes – fresh ingredients, yummy flavours, reasonable prices, and it’s perfect for a takeaway meal on a cosy night in. Ippudo’s newest takeaway sushi bar, Roll Sushi by Ippudo, is a first for the brand and can be found at its Marina Bay Sands outlet.

Choose between two types: maki, which is regular cylindrical sushi rolls served sliced, and tatami, a unique, sandwich-like version. Enjoy 16 different flavour combinations, all made with the freshest ingredients. Though you can have these while dining in at Ippudo, they’re designed to be taken away, making them the perfect accompaniment to a relaxing picnic at Marina Barrage or as an on-the-go snack. Even better if you’re opting for the latter since only takeaways can be customised.
Spice fiends must try the Samurai Spice Roll ($17) filled with zesty chilli mayo, fresh salmon and shrimp, sweet crab sticks, and topped with golden fried enoki. If you’re one for a mix of textures, you’ll want to savour the crisp bite of cucumber, tangy red onion pickles, and crunchy tempura flakes in the Tokyo Crunch Roll ($23). Paired with creamy avocado, wasabi mayo, and rich toro tartare, this combination makes for the ultimate indulgence that isn’t cloying.
Mentaiko lovers will find a new favourite in the Mentaiko Spam Tatami ($16), where a crispy spam katsu gets a generous helping of addictive mentaiko sauce. Pair that with egg, cabbage, creamy mayo, and savoury tonkatsu sauce and you’ve got an absolute umami bomb. Those in their health-conscious era aren’t left out with the Garden BBQ Tatami ($16). It comes loaded with avocado tempura, juicy tomatoes, and protein-rich tofu. Then, it’s all wrapped up with fresh red leaf lettuce and drizzled with mustard mayo and BBQ sauce – all the flavour with way less guilt.

Other innovative options at Roll Sushi include one made with Wagyu slices and another with prosciutto. Or go the DIY route and customise your sushi from $18. For more information on Roll Sushi, check out Ippudo’s Instagram page here.

READ MORE

Singapore's first Miffy-themed hot pot restaurant pop-up is opening this October 2024

Orchard is officially Singapore’s coolest neighbourhood in 2024 – here’s why

108 Matcha Saro launches new warabimochi drinks made using premium matcha and hojicha from Japan

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.