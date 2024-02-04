Singapore
Timeout

Cha Chaan Teng
Photograph: Cha Chaan Teng

Best New Restaurants in Singapore: February 2024

Feast away at these unique new joints in town

Written by
Dawson Tan
,
Michelle Yee
&
Adira Chow
February – the shortest month of the year but arguably one of the busiest, especially with Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day round the corner. And a month packed with festivities deserves an equally packed list of new dining hotspots. Take your pick between a new dining concept at the old grounds of Zouk, a Wong Kar Wai inspired bar, or a meatless omakase experience – the first of its kind in Singapore. 


RECOMMENDED: The 50 best restaurants in Singapore you must try and The 50 best bars in Singapore

Hot new restaurants and cafes to dine at this February

Roia
Photograph: Roia

Roia

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Tanglin

Roia at the E.J.H Corner House of Singapore Botanic Gardens marks Chef Priyam Chatterjee’s first foray into Singapore. French and botanical influences are strong here, explained by Chef Priyam’s background in French fine dining and the restaurant’s iconic locale. The six ($188) and eight ($288) course menus include artistic creations like Corner’s Flowers, which sees the rare appearance of Japanese Ginpo fish, along with smoked almond, beetroot extraction and yuzu calamansi. Meanwhile, the dish Fungi and Corner shifts the spotlight to seasonal mushrooms, which sit atop a bed of potato rosti and a warm mushroom velouté. Vibrant, fresh, and tinged with a playful elegance characteristic of Chef Priyam, a meal at Roia will leave you with a newfound appreciation for the beauty of the gardens. 

Cote Korean Steakhouse
Photograph: Cote/Instagram

Cote Korean Steakhouse

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Orchard

The opening of Cote Korean Steakhouse in COMO Orchard generated much buzz around town when it was first announced – no surprise as the restaurant is the first and only Korean steakhouse with a Michelin star. The Singapore outlet is also the first international outpost of the American-based joint. Conceived in New York, Cote elevates the traditional Korean barbeque experience with elements from classic American steakhouses, using the highest grade of USDA Prime and American wagyu beef to pair with refreshing banchan. But it doesn’t just stop at the food – Cote is clearly out to set diners up for a night of revelry. The restaurant boasts a jungle-themed bar at the entrance, a music room with a stage for performances, and even a cigar lounge which projects noir films.  

Cha Chaan Teng
Photograph: Cha Chaan Teng

Cha Chaan Teng

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tapas bars
  • Kallang

Word on the street is that a new Hong Kong bar concept just launched in the heart of Jalan Besar. As you step into Cha Chaan Teng, the moody and enigmatic interiors will transport you right into the set of a Wong Kar Wai film. The main draw is Hong Kong cuisine done with a twist and in the style of tapas. Expect to see wu tau you ($8.90), a savoury yam cake dish presented as fries and dusted with chilli powder, and har cheong tin gai ($13.90) made with frog legs instead of chicken. Drinks here are named after famous characters and movies from Hong Kong’s golden age of cinema. Take Mo Wan ($25) for example. Named after Tony Leung’s character from ‘In the Mood for Love’, the cocktail is served warm, infused with herbaceous notes and topped with tea egg air foam. 

Jiak Kim House
Photograph: Jiak Kim House

Jiak Kim House

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary Asian
  • Raffles Place

Old-timers will know the 1920s heritage warehouse on Jiak Kim Street as the former home of Zouk. The building has since been transformed into an elegant fine dining establishment – Jiak Kim House, which presents Modern Asian and Southeast Asian flavours with a tinge of history, as a nod to its storied past. The Tingkat of Memories ($36) is ideal for sharing and features light bites like herbed crab cake, lamb goulash croquette, otak otak made with Spanish mackerel and a chilli crab pie tee. And to go with it, sip on Sips Of The Silk Road ($26), a mezcal and whisky infusion paired with spiced bitters, ginger liqueur and kaffir lime. For previous Zouk regulars, we can imagine how a visit to Jiak Kim House might be as disorienting as it is fascinating – an unforgettable experience either way.

Ginkyo by Kinki
Photograph: Ginkyo by Kinki

Ginkyo by Kinki

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Queenstown

Adding to Singapore’s already strong arsenal of Japanese restaurants, Ginkyo by Kinki – by the same folks behind Kinki at the Customs House – is the newest to hit the scene at One Holland Village. Inspired by the Japanese Ginkgo Festival where crowds gather to admire stunning autumn foliage, Ginkyo exudes a similar beauty both in its ambience and food. Small plates and yakitori sticks are available, but exclusive to the restaurant are the Ginkyo Crispies (from $14), which see delicate rice crispies topped with luxurious ingredients from uni and caviar, to tuna belly, foie gras and scallops. Lunch sets are also available, such as the Ginkyo sashimi set ($40) which includes a chef’s selection of 10 pieces of seasonal fish fresh from Tokyo’s Toyosu Market.

Fireplace by Bedrock
Photograph: Fireplace by Bedrock

Fireplace by Bedrock

  • Restaurants
  • Barbecue
  • Queenstown

An offshoot concept of the popular steakhouse Bedrock Bar & Grill launches at One Holland Village, and this one’s called Fireplace. The restaurant prides itself on its use of an open wood fire grill that allows the original flavours of its produce to shine. Feast on the 8 hours wood-fired roasted whole lamb ($42) or the 6 hours wood-fired crispy pork (from $35), which come with a medley of sauces like smoked apple ketchup, chimichurri, green chilli relish and pommery mustard. Another unique offering: the bone marrow toast ($28), which sees a rich and fatty bone marrow spread paired with caramelised onions, parsley, capers and pickled shallots for a splash of acidity. Vegetarian options are also aplenty at this meathouse: the smoky coal-roasted sweet potatoes ($12) and spicy brussels sprouts ($14) are some good choices for sharing.

Market Bistro
Photograph: Market Bistro

Market Bistro

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Marina Bay

A Wall Street style bistro opens in Singapore’s very own ‘Wall Street’. Market Bistro at Marina Bay Financial Centre is the CBD’s new gem, launched by the same team behind successful concepts like Meadesmoore, Fat Belly (FBG) and Elixir Coffee and Wine. Two distinct menus are available: the takeaway ASAP Lunch menu for time-strapped hustlers, or the all-day dine-in menu for those with more time to spare. The takeaway lunch menu covers all grounds with a wide selection of proteins for various diets. Fish options include the battered cod ($17) and Scandinavian salmon ($15), the grass-fed steak ($18) and garlic roasted chicken ($14) for meat lovers, and not forgetting the vegetarians, who can opt for the jackfruit shish kebab ($12) or the Big A** Falafel ($10).

Ki Su
Photograph: Ki Su Shoujin Omakase

Ki Su

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Tanjong Pagar

Some might scoff at the idea of a meatless omakase, but the opening of Ki Su is a big win for vegetarians and vegetable lovers alike who now have the opportunity to savour the art and experience of omakase without any restrictions. The restaurant is the latest concept by the people behind Joie by Dozo. Inspired by shojin ryori, which is a traditional style of cooking practised by Buddhist monks in Japan, Ki Su’s plant-based menus feature both refreshing and rich flavours as well as diverse textures to keep things interesting. Look out for the Air Flown Tonburi Caviar which is spotlighted in the appetiser – a vegan delicacy consumed in Japan’s Akita Prefecture which is reminiscent of fish caviar. The lunch ($88) and dinner ($168) sets come with eight and ten courses respectively, all with a strong focus on dishes that are healthy and nourishing.

Moss Cross Tokyo
Photograph: Moss Cross Tokyo Singapore

Moss Cross Tokyo

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Chinatown

Another wildly popular restaurant makes Singapore home for its first international outpost – Moss Cross Tokyo. Hailing from Japan, the restaurant specialises in shokado omakase, which see small, delicately plated dishes arranged around a picture-pleasing wooden box, each focusing on a particular seasonal ingredient. Highlights include the Hyogo oyster doused in camembert mousse, milk foam and served with caviar and kombu, as well as the indulgent Kyoto wagyu sushi paired with uni and truffle shoyu. The structured presentation of food encourages a more mindful and intentional eating experience where diners can savour the quality and freshness of each dish. Lunch omakase courses are available at $68 and $80 options, while dinner menus are priced at $128 or $150.

Hot new restaurants and cafes to dine at this January

Fysh at Edition
Photograph: FYSH at EDITION

Fysh at Edition

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Orchard

Acclaimed Australian chef-restaurateur Josh Niland of Saint Peter restaurant and Fish Butchery in Sydney has brought a slice of his artistry to our sunny shores with the launch of Fysh, located at the Singapore Edition hotel. A pioneer of whole fish cookery, chef Niland is renowned for championing the scale-to-fin culinary philosophy, where he uses all parts of the fish in his cooking, ensuring there is minimal to zero wastage. His first overseas restaurant outside Australia, Fysh stays true to his sustainable steakhouse-inspired seafood concept, offering ethically sourced seafood and fish creations cooked over a charcoal Josper grill. 

Notable highlights to try include the popular cheeseburger, where a Mooloolaba yellowfin tuna replaces the traditional beef patty; the 15-day 400g dry-aged Mooloolaba yellowfin tuna ribeye; and the Fysh egg tart comprising trout roe, crème fraiche and chives. Save some space for desserts – the Valrhona chocolate macaron with yellowfin tuna eye ice cream promises a surprising end to your meal.

Hevel
Photograph: Hevel

Hevel

  • Restaurants
  • Chinatown

Joining the growing list of stellar fine-dining restaurants along Keong Saik is Hevel, helmed by chef-owner Stefan Liau. The renowned chef is no stranger to the scene – he most recently held the position of head chef at Mandala Club, which brought culinary powerhouses like Yoshihiro Narisawa, Gaggan Anand and Manish Mehrotra to Singapore. Prior to his stint at Mandala Club, Liau cut his teeth at a handful of Michelin-starred restaurants like Cure by Andrew Walsh, Terra in Tokyo, Japan, and Spoon by Alain Ducasse in Hong Kong.

Hevel marks his debut as a restaurateur and is inspired by his upbringing and experience leading some of the region’s most celebrated kitchens. The food, rooted in European techniques but drawing inspiration from around the world, is designed to offer a refined communal dining experience. Setting the tone for the meal is a trio of snacks: orange doughnuts crowned with caviar and smoked crème fraiche, maguro tuna choux topped with bonito and nasturtium, and a crispy chicken liver parfait perfumed with granny smith apples and sherry wine vinegar.

The small plates continue to excite, featuring artfully plated dishes that offer a delightful combination of flavours and textures. Highlights include the mackerel with passionfruit and the potato hash layered with pickled leek.  For mains, diners can pick from a selection of meats like the porcini-rubbed pork presa, grilled short rib, and duck with roasted barley.

The Curry Club Signature
Photograph: The Curry Club Signature

The Curry Club Signature

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • River Valley

Adventurous diners seeking new culinary experiences in the new year should definitely bookmark this spot along Mohamed Sultan Road. Helmed by head chef Saumya Prakash, who trained under acclaimed chef Dave Pynt at the Waldorf Astoria at Ithaafushi Maldives, The Curry Club Signature is a casual-fine dining restaurant serving Indian cuisine prepared with a modern and creative flair. Think dishes like smoked frog leg biryani served with beetroot raita; pork sandos done vindaloo style; and “puri bombs”, a twist on the classic Indian street food stuffed with avocado relish and garnished with pickled cucumber. Other notable offerings include the stuffed squid curry served with mango apple salad and blue pea rice, as well as the Josper-roasted lamb chop biryani.

Kunthaville
Photograph: Kunthaville

Kunthaville

  • Restaurants
  • Sri Lankan
  • Rochor

For a taste of authentic Sri Lankan cuisine, visit Kunthaville, a new Ceylonese restaurant and tea room situated in a charming two-story shophouse along Veerasamy Road. Incepted by chef-owner Kuntha Chelvanathan, the establishment serves up vegan Sri Lankan fare prepared with imported Sri Lankan ingredients like cinnamon, spice mixes and Sri Lankan rice. If you want to learn more about Sri Lankan cuisine, feel free to ask Kuntha or one of the waitstaff – they will be more than happy to explain while you dig into the deftly prepared dishes. Must order dishes include the spicy beetroot cutlets, the curry leaf coconut rice with jackfruit curry and mango chutney, and the gundappam or fat appam, comprising fermented rice treats served with roasted coconut chambal and a drizzle of coconut milk. End off a hearty meal with sweet treats like vegan brownies paired with freshly brewed tea made with tea leaves grown on her family’s tea plantations in Sri Lanka.

Tribal
Photograph: Tribal

Tribal

  • Restaurants
  • Tanjong Pagar

Opened by homegrown F&B company Ebb & Flow, who is also behind award-winning restaurants like Sommer and Willow, Tribal is a modern Asian grill located within Mondrian Singapore Duxton. Led by executive chef Keith Wan, the 58-seater establishment shines the spotlight on wood-fired cooking and familiar Asian flavours. To start, order a few items from the small plates section of the menu to share, especially the yellowtail umai, featuring fresh sashimi tossed in a bright Sarawakian inspired dressing of lime, chilli, garlic and kaffir lime. Alternatively, the bincho scallops – gently seared then placed atop smoked buttermilk with homemade XO sauce, basil oil and pear – is sure to whet your appetite. 

To fill up, the meats are a must-try. The pure black dry-aged OP rib boasts a nutty aroma and intense flavours, while the satsuma striploin features exquisite melt-in-the-mouth marbling. While the meats are a high point, the star of the menu is easily the sharing rice pots, available in three variants: wild mushroom, Wagyu and seafood. All three options come with a nasi ulam base that mixes fluffy Thai Jasmine rice with fresh aromatic vegetables and herbs. Made to order and simmered in a cast iron pot, each pot will require 30 minutes cooking time, with portions that could satiate up to three pax just on its own.

Hot new restaurants and cafes to dine at this November

Restaurant JAG
Photograph: Restaurant JAG

Restaurant JAG

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Raffles Place

Following a short hiatus, one-Michelin-starred Restaurant JAG has reopened at a bigger and brighter space along Robertson Quay. Opened in 2018 by chef Jeremy Gillon and restaurateur Anant Tyagi at Duxton Road, Restaurant JAG prides itself for championing vegetable gastronomy in Singapore, offering a seasonal menu that shines the spotlight on vegetables and herbs sourced from France as well as around the region.

At its new 40-seater space, JAG has done away with the starched tablecloths and upholstered chairs, and now exudes a 'garden house' ambience featuring plenty of wood, rattan, greenery and natural light. It matches JAG’s cuisine and ideologies, seen in its new Autumn menu showcasing a repertoire of seasonal produce from France and Italy including Jerusalem artichoke, chestnut, kohlrabi, celeriac, salsify, parsnip and more. Deftly prepared to express multiple textures and flavours, these vegetables make an appearance throughout the meal, in the canapes, freshly baked bread, main course, cheese trolley and even dessert. A notable dish, the Jerusalem Artichoke is presented in various iterations: raw slices pickled with pine vinegar and oil; a smooth puree with butter; braised and glazed with sapin and muscovado; and a light and crispy tuille. The dish is paired with blue lobster and completed with drops of sapin oil and a sprinkling of artichoke powder mixed with sunflower and linseed.

Tilly’s
Photograph: Tilly's

Tilly’s

  • Restaurants
  • Irish
  • Marine Parade

Renowned chef and restaurateur Andrew Walsh has added another concept, Tilly’s, to his growing repertoire of restaurants under Cure Concepts group comprising Cure, Butcher Boy, Catfish and Club Street Wine Room. Located at East Coast Road, Tilly’s pays tribute to his Irish heritage, serving classic, hearty Irish plates prepared with modern flair. From the small plates, we recommend trying classics like the pork sausage roll and house pickles ($12) and Tilly’s Scotch egg with brown sauce ($12). The large plates are equally impressive, chock-full of hearty and comforting flavours like the Tilly’s wagyu Irish cheddar cheese and bacon burger with fries ($26), beef and Guinness pot pie with mash ($26), beer battered fish & chips, mushy peas ($24), and the lamb shepherd's pie with charred cabbage and hazelnuts ($26). 

The establishment also serves an excellent Sunday Roast, offering roast striploin beef and horseradish ($38), roast crackling pork and apple jam ($38), roast chicken, sage and onion stuffing ($36) and more, available on Sundays from 12pm to 4pm. Be sure to order a pint of Guinness or Kilkenny to go with your meal to complete your experience.

Wagyu X
Photograph: Wagyu x

Wagyu X

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Chinatown

Before you brush off Wagyu X as "just another steakhouse", you will be intrigued to know that it offers one of the most exceptional wagyu tasting experiences. The beef here is from a unique breed of cattle from Hokkaido, a blend between the kuroge black Wagyu cow and the Aberdeen Angus bull. According to owner-chef Masahiro Takata, this a5-grade beef boasts exquisite marbling, impeccable flavours and a luxurious mouthfeel. 

At Wagyu X, diners can pick various cuts of this breed including sirloin ($160 for 500g, $300 for 1kg), tenderloin ($120 for 250g, $230 for 500g) and ribeye ($125 for 500g, $240 for 1kg), cooked to medium rare perfection and served with steak sauce, ponzu and wasabi shoyu. For those craving something lighter, go for the kaisendon ($36), offering a medley of tuna, sea urchin, scallop and ikura served atop sushi rice or the uni pasta ($48).

Araya
Photograph: Araya

Araya

  • Restaurants
  • Pan-South American
  • Tanjong Pagar

Singapore’s first South American fine dining restaurant, Araya, has just opened its doors at Mondrian Singapore Duxton. Helmed by renowned chefs Francisco Araya and Fernanda Guerrero, the 30-seater establishment offers a tasting menu that celebrates South American flavours and the region’s native crops like corn, Andean potatoes, Chilean berries and more. Having cut their teeth at award-winning restaurants like Mugaritz, elBulli and Alegre, the duo knows exactly how to elevate these ingredients at Araya with fine culinary techniques, paired with proteins from Japan and beyond. Must-try dishes include the classic ceviche, featuring shio koji-cured slivers of scallops bathed in tiger’s milk and accentuated with ginger and green apples, as well as the Brazilian moqueca, a traditional fish stew prepared with Japanese kinki.

Wheeler’s Tropikana
Photograph: Wheeler’s Tropikana

Wheeler’s Tropikana

  • Restaurants
  • Bukit Merah

The Wheeler’s Group, which runs Wheeler’s Estate, Wheeler’s Yard and Wheeler’s Festival, has unveiled their latest concept – Wheeler’s Tropikana, nestled within the historic Gillman Barracks. Comprising a dipping pool, a lawn and a spacious al fresco dining area, the restaurant exudes a tranquil ambience, akin to what one will experience when they arrive at a tropical resort. The tropical island vibes are further enhanced by the surrounding lush greenery and choice of furnishings like rattan chairs, bamboo lamps and recycled wood tables. Sip on a cocktail or two by the pool, or unwind at the comfortable L1 Deck. For those looking to escape the heat, retreat to the indoor lounge, located on the 2nd floor, outfitted with plush seating.

On the food front, guests can look forward to “Australisian” cuisine, which combines influences from Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, masterfully prepared by head chef Jayd Kitt. A crowd favourite from the brunch menu is the kani eggs ($21) comprising generous chunks of blue swimmer crab and scrambled eggs served with fish roe and finished off with lobster oil, wasabi, nori and spring onion. The dinner menu offers plenty of scrumptious options including the king fish ceviche ($22), josper grilled black angus petit tender ($48), and the crab and squid ink croquettes ($19). When the sun sets, the establishment comes alive with different live bands playing every night including the likes of Melissa & The Usual Suspects, The Chilli Padis and more.

Frying Fish Club
Photograph: Frying Fish Club

Frying Fish Club

  • Restaurants
  • Kallang

Read more
Hot new restaurants and cafes to dine at this October

Bacata
Photograph: Bacata

Bacata

  • Restaurants
  • Colombian
  • Raffles Place

Set in the heart of the CBD, the stylish modern Colombian restaurant finds home on the verdant rooftop of the Fraser Tower. The 36-seater space is both literally and culturally vibrant – filled with dramatic indigenous motifs, large antique vases, and brass ornaments. From quintessential Colombian culture to favourite foods he enjoyed growing up until today, chef Fernando Arévalo’s personal anecdotes are thoughtfully woven into each dish he presents.

Think elevated Latin American classics: fork-tender Lengua (veal tongue) paired with sweet blackberry and roasted beetroot; velvety poached Langosta (lobster) layered on charred white corn and fried capers; and the gently torched Chipiron (cuttlefish) swimming in a spicy moat of nduja and salted egg topped with herbaceous chimichurri.

Shoukouwa Shinjidai
Photograph: Shoukouwa Shinjidai

Shoukouwa Shinjidai

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Orchard

Jointly created by culinary heavyweights Emmanuel Stroobant and Kazumine Nishida, the two Michelin-starred chefs of Saint Pierre and Shoukouwa respectively, Shoukuwa Shinjidai strays far from being a traditional Japanese restaurant. Leave all formalities out the door cause punk rock is definitely in the house. Think bold flavour combinations weaved into a Kaiseki-inspired meal (from $250) where each course takes after the name of famed hits: Madonna’s Like a Virgin arrives as a series of succulent sashimi with unconventional toppings; Guns N' Roses Sweet Child O’ Mine features the indulgent kegani (hairy crab) in crab roe sauce and pickled watermelon radish; and Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb delivers a soothing risotto-inspired rice dish, reminiscent of the forest floor, and redolent of aromatic black winter truffles and earthy wild mushrooms.

Kun
Photograph: Kun

Kun

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Tanjong Pagar

Sichuanese cuisine is often associated with its robust flavours and tongue-numbing spice but the 16th century-old cuisine is more than just that. And Kun, Singapore’s first omakase-style Sichuan restaurant, shows you exactly how with a finely orchestrated menu that tickles the tastebuds. Witness the clever weave of modern sensibilities into familiar favourites, masterful blends of varying intensities, and revived recipes that honour precious culinary art forms. These will arrive in the form of comforting soups, elegant cold and warm starters, hearty stir-fries and poached mains.

Savour cypress-wood smoked beef inspired by the Jiangnan region, poached grouper laced with prized tribute pepper, and the festival snack of steamed glutinous rice dumplings with spring onion dressing. Depending on the season, the chefs will also pepper in surprises presented as hidden courses.

Rex Steakhouse
Photograph: Rex Steakhouse

Rex Steakhouse

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Kallang

The pit masters from Red Eye Smokehouse definitely know a thing or two about quality meats. So much so that after eight years of slinging out smoked brisket and ribs, they’ve built up an appetite for steaks. And that gave way to Rex, a fun casual steakhouse in the up-and-coming Jalan Besar District, beside the prominent smokehouse. From sourcing only high-quality cuts from reputable yet responsible farms down to how each cut is butchered to best reflect its qualities, it is all about attention to detail and keeping prices friendly.

Aside from typical cuts of ribeyes and striploins, steak purveyors can also look forward to lesser-known cuts (from $32) such as the flavoursome picanha, ultra-tender zabuton (Denver steak) and even the tri-tip (also known as the Poor Man’s Brisket). And as steakhouses go, pink in the middle with a nice charred bark isn’t much of a tall ask. At Rex, they arrive exactly as expected.

Shin Terroir
Photograph: Shin Terroir

Shin Terroir

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Tanjong Pagar

For an enthralling yakitori experience, journey along the stone-laid path and into this 12-seater modern Japanese restaurant along Tras Street. Park yourself at the butterscotch marble counter and marvel at the talented chefs – Hokkaido native Takeshi Nakayama and Singaporean chefs Nicholas Lee and Aleka Yaw – working around the three-tiered grill that was custom-made in Osaka. Expect inventive Japanese appetisers before a series of yakitori ensues where choice cuts are expertly grilled with aplomb.

The secret to achieving an epic sear that crispens up the skin without drying out the moisture? Using prized Kishu Bincho from Wakayama. The modern grill also stocks a handsome list of sake and wines sourced exclusively from Champagne and Burgundy. These bottles are mostly sourced from well-regarded producers and small-batch grower champagne.

Canopy Changi Village
Photograph: Canopy Changi Village

Canopy Changi Village

  • Restaurants
  • Singaporean
  • Changi 

Canopy's latest pet-friendly beachfront restaurant is tucked away in the Changi Civil Service Club. Dine with stunning waterfront views overlooking Changi Creek, the Straits of Johor, and Pulau Ubin. The surroundings of the urban sanctuary are also enriched with verdant greenery and tranquil water features that make it the perfect escapade for families, friends and even pets. Expect elevated takes on familiar Singaporean flavours in the extensive menu. Munch on mouth-watering chilli soft shell crab pasta, spicy sambal baked salmon, succulent roasted duck breast with red wine sauce, and juicy cheeseburgers. This is where to be for a breezy good time.

Lo Quay
Photograph: Carlina Teteris

Lo Quay

  • Restaurants
  • Vietnamese
  • Tanjong Pagar

Vietnamese cuisine is more than just its popular street food. Lộ Quậy invites gastronomes to have a taste of what New Vietnamese cuisine is all about with chef Quỳnh Brown at the helm. Distilling her childhood memories in Saigon and two decades of cooking in renowned kitchens including Nobu and Zuma, the 38-year-old presents inventive plates that journey the senses within the vibey 54-seater mid-century contemporary space.

Think familiar flavours of sweet, salty, sour, spicy, bitter and funky expertly interwoven with modern techniques and artfully plated. For instance,  the humble Pho is reimagined as a collagen-rich broth influenced by the South. It is then adorned with accompaniments of Wagyu beef brisket, honeycomb tripe and crispy puffed beef tendons. Vietnamese coffee stars in the Cafe Phin Parfait where espresso-soaked sponge, Kahlua coffee liqueur and condensed milk are layered in harmony.

Libations are not an afterthought too. The wine list features over 60 producers from across the globe including lively sparkling wines to biodynamic bottles. Alternatively, there are 26 sake brews and craft cocktails designed to go along with the bold flavours.

Hot new restaurants and cafes to dine at this September

Ummi Beirut
Photograph: Marc Tan

Ummi Beirut

  • Restaurants
  • Lebanese
  • Raffles Place

In the lush enclave of Robertson Quay lies a modern Lebanese restaurant with one mission and one mission only – to transport your tastebuds to the historical city of Beirut. And with the godfather of modern Lebanese cuisine chef Greg Malouf at the helm, expect a gastronomic experience that is boldly unique without straying far from its roots. Freshness is key in Lebanese cuisine hence foundational ingredients used are exclusively sourced from the souks in Beirut. Even the dazzling interiors and ever-evolving playlists are designed to mimic the sights and sounds of the energetic souks of Beirut.

Brasserie Astoria
Photograph: Pol Divina

Brasserie Astoria

  • Restaurants
  • Brasseries
  • City Hall

Brasserie Astoria debuts a traditional brasserie experience by prolific Swedish chef Björn Frantzén – best known for the three-Michelin-star fine dining restaurant Zén. Set in the grand Victoria Concert Hall, the 100-seater restaurant is the first overseas outpost that also mirrors the Stockholm flagship which occupies a historical building with significant meaning in film and theatre. Re-igniting the spirit of grand dining halls in Singapore, the restaurant boasts tableside service, flambé trolleys, dessert carts and Frantzén’s unique spin on classic brasserie fare. After the sumptuous feast, head on over to the gorgeous bar for a flawless pour of a freezing-cold martini – you won't go wrong with that.

Sushi Kawasemi
Photograph: Sushi Kawasemi

Sushi Kawasemi

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Tanjong Pagar

A meal at Sushi Kawsemi centres around umami. And this is achieved through the practice of custom fish ageing techniques that are executed with plenty of finesse – the itamae (head chef) will employ jukusei (wet-ageing) or ichiyaboshi (dry-ageing) depending on the type of fish. A quick sushi lunch at the 12-seater is priced at $98 while a comprehensive Edomae experience starts from $268. Besides the deft display of fish ageing, the sushi-ya also showcases a wide range of cooking techniques in the form of its starters. Think sake-laced soup bejewelled with plump hamaguri clams to mouth-watering charcoal grilled eel with creamy fermented leek sauce.

Burma Social
Photograph: Burma Social

Burma Social

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary Asian
  • Tanjong Pagar

Condensing the majestic myriad of pagodas in Bagan, the lush deep valleys of Kalaw, and the jewel-hued Inle Lake of Shan state all into one shophouse is Burma Social. Located along Tras Street, the multi-cultural restaurant debuts a menu titled the Feast of Six Kingdoms. Journey across traditional Burmese recipes reimagined with flavours and textures from neighbouring kingdoms of Thailand, Laos, India, China and Bangladesh. Think staples like the fermented Burmese tea leaf salad ($18) brightened with green tomatoes and the expressive Mohinga with tender barramundi fish. To booze up the immersive experience, the bar serves up playful cocktail creations (from $25) that feature ingredients such as salted plum, peppers, spices and fresh tropical fruits.

Skirt
Photograph: W Singapore Sentosa Cove

Skirt

  • Restaurants
  • Sentosa

After a short hiatus, Skirt at W Singapore Sentosa Cove returns with a fresh look and a brand new grill-focused menu to boot. Firing up the grill is chef de cuisine Paul Chong who was previously from Butcher Boy by renowned chef Andrew Walsh. The steakhouse’s open-concept kitchen is a feast for the eyes as guests are able to marvel at the culinary artistry that happens by the grill. Savour premium cuts of meats by reputable cattle producers from Australia and Japan – think free-range grass-fed beef by Little Joe in Northeastern Victoria and the revered Omi Wagyu from Shiga Prefecture. Steaks aside, the modern grill also surfs up a treasure chest of fresh and aged seafood with wood-fired vegetarian delights.

Noa
Photograph: Noa

Noa

  • Restaurants
  • Mediterranean
  • Tanjong Pagar

From Persian carpets and terrazzo tiled floors to cushy communal booth seats, it is all things Mediterranean here in the newly minted Noa Lounge at the Mondrian Singapore Duxton. At the magnificent open kitchen and bar is award-winning Chef Alain Devahive – formerly of Michelin-starred elBulli Restaurant and most recently Olivia Restaurant – who presents a harmonious blend of flavours and textures peppered with influences from across Spain, Italy, France, Egypt, Lebanon, Turkey, and beyond. Think creamy hummus laced with smoky sardines and crunchy chickpeas ($16), charred cauliflower enhanced with the decadence of dates ($23), and roasted black cod with crisp green mojo and aromatic leeks ($48). Looking to imbibe? Wash the hearty nosh down with enticing cocktail concoctions (from $20) that bring together refreshing zest and hints of spice.

White Bird Scramble
Photograph: Dawson Tan

White Bird Scramble

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Raffles Place

Located in the air-conditioned hallways of Frasers Tower, the express eatery presents hearty French-style DIY bentos that cater to busy professionals working in the CBD. Hatched up by the founders of eight-time Michelin Bib Gourmand award winner A Noodle Story, White Bird Scramble stands out among the competition with their insistence on making scrambled eggs upon order. The fluffy scramble even comes with a French butter pipette for added decadence. From $13, diners can choose a carb base, a main protein, signature scrambled eggs with toast, a handful of sides and a choice of dressing. For clean eating, go with the tender thyme-laced sous-vide chicken breast that does not lack in the taste and texture department.

Snap Cafe
Photograph: Daniel Iskandar

Snap Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Raffles Place

Snap Cafe is the latest addition to the list of CBD cafes. Adjacent to Amoy Street Food Centre, the minimalist coffee spot serves up Korean-inspired bakes to pair with their cuppas. The in-house roasted blend (from $4.50) combines full-bodied Brazillian beans and a light roast from Rwanda – resulting in a medium-bodied pour that drinks fruiter. Other specials include the refreshing iced orange espresso and a creamy pistachio espresso latte that is redolent with delightful nuttiness. All bakes on display are homemade and feature a creative range of flavours – think hotteok sticky roll, black sesame cheesecake crumble, matcha injeolmi canele and yuzu roll. Hearty sourdough toasties are also available for the time-pressed to refuel with.

Onne
Photograph: Dawson Tan

Onne

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Outram

A Japanese-inspired cafe run by a husband and wife duo has popped up along Kampong Bahru Road. One foot in, the kissaten-like space feels rustic yet homely with its wooden and rattan textured furniture and vintage leather armchairs. At the back is a loft area that can accommodate larger groups. The menu follows the Japanese theme closely with a series of Japanese-inspired pasta, rice bowls, desserts, and a range of coffee and tea. Try the signature miso carbonara ($21) which arrives al dente with pan-fried pork jowl and ikura tossed in a  savoury-sweet sauce.

Hot new restaurants and cafes to dine at this August

Matera
Photograph: Matera

Matera

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary European
  • Raffles Place

Formerly from the two-Michelin-starred restaurant Octavium in Hong Kong, chef Bjoern Alexander debuts Matera, his modern Italian waterfront restaurant. Located in the charming Fullerton Waterboat House, Matera promises to blend traditional Italian cuisine and vibrant flavours of Asia on artfully inventive plates. Expect combinations like ravioli made from dumpling skin stuffed with sweet red prawns, bucatini pasta coated with spicy Asian dried scallops, Wagyu sirloins enhanced with braised beef tendons on the side, and grilled French pigeon paired with five spice jus. The fine-dining enclave is also offering tasting menu formats for a fuss-free experience: a two-course lunch starts from $78 and dinner begins at $138 for three courses, while the eight-course dinner is priced at $308 with wine pairings going for $148.

Tempt
Photograph: Tempt/ Olivier Henry

Tempt

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary Global
  • City Hall

Breathing fresh air into the oldfangled Purvis Street is Tempt, a groovy gastro bar that charms the senses and journeys tastebuds across cultures. The vibey space is steeped in historical charm and contemporary grittiness: gritty paint-stripped walls, tasteful wall art, and exposed brickwork from the late 1800s. Plates here are vibrant and bold, expect mouth-watering bites of Japanese tomato ceviche, crispy oxtail croquettes, and signature hay-smoked pork belly with charred fermented rose apple. And if you're adventurous, dabble in the exotic selection where crunchy pig’s ears, raw kangaroo tartare, and rabbit-stuffed pasta might perhaps delight.

Catkin by Huishan
Photograph: Catkin by Huishan

Catkin by Huishan

  • Restaurants
  • Ice-cream parlours
  • Rochor

At Catkin, desserts are not an afterthought. The intimate dessert bar is helmed by Soh Hui Shan, who at 27 years young, has already clocked in with local fine-dining giants such as the now-defunct Restaurant Andre and three-Michelin-starred Restaurant Zén. Opt for the Catkin experience ($48), where Huishan recreates familiar flavours into a Haute dessert omakase course. Savour on inspirations drawn from nostalgic snacks like the tutu kueh, hawthorn flakes and the muah chee. The dessert bar has also got a range of freshly churned ice cream and sorbets for those looking for a cheeky little treat after a meal.

Honbo
Photograph: Honbo

Honbo

  • Restaurants
  • Burgers
  • City Hall

Popular craft burger joint Honbo makes its way onto the idyllic grounds of Chijmes with its American-style burgers. Hailing from Hong Kong, the Singaporean outpost will be the burger chain’s first overseas outlet. Each juicy stack is made from high-quality ingredients: freshly ground Wisconsin beef; pillowy housemade potato milk bun from a recipe by the renowned Eric Kayser; house-cured Japanese pickles; and specialty sauces developed from closely guarded recipes. There's even the option to choose whether to have your burgers smashed ($15) or the classic juicy thick cut ($18).

Read more
Hot new restaurants and cafes to dine at this July

Tambi
Photograph: Tambi

Tambi

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary Asian
  • Tanjong Pagar

All eyes are on Tambi, a casual Southern Indian and Korean eatery along Amoy Street. Dreamt up by chef-owners Mano Thevar of two-Michelin-starred Thevar and Sun Kim of one-Michelin-starred Meta, the first-of-its-kind concept attempts to meld flavours of two cultures. Think Korean kimchi incorporated into an Indian chicken curry stew ($18), gochujang coral grouper grilled Pollichathu-style ($32), and crispy prawn pancakes ($28) inspired by the humble Thosai (Indian thin pancake) and Pajeon (Korean pancake).

The idea is to keep it cool, casual and accessible. And prices are also kept affordable as a gesture of gratitude to the local dining community for its support through the pandemic. Dinner is served in two sittings so you best get to booking now.

Bottega di Carna
Photograph: Mondrian Singapore Duxton

Bottega di Carna

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Tanjong Pagar

The World’s Greatest Butcher, Dario Cecchini, brings with him eight generations of butchering experience to fire up the dining scene in the little red dot with Bottega di Carna at the ultra-chic Mondrian Singapore. Expect the unexpected when it comes to dining in Bottega di Carna – think creative handmade pastas, inventive crudos and charcuterie, flame-kissed meats, luscious seafood, and even a bold range of progressive wines to pair.

Apart from the action that goes on in the open-concept kitchen, the posh restaurant is also accompanied by a congenial crew and a cavernous dining room flanked by floor-to-ceiling windows offering views of the verdant outdoor garden.

Mosella
Photograph: Marc Tan

Mosella

  • Restaurants
  • Fusion
  • Orchard

Orchard's latest upscale dining gem comes by the name of Mosella and modern Mediterranean Peruvian is the theme. The cavernous dining hall features an open-concept kitchen and is flanked by the flourishing greenscape of the adjacent Forest Terrace. Savour fresh seafood ceviches, Spanish suckling pigs, spatchcock chicken, grilled seafood and Wagyu steaks. The all-day restaurant is also open for lunch with seasonal three-course sets (from $78) where guests can luxuriate over a rotation of delectable appetizers, hearty mains and an indulgent dessert to finish.

Jaan by Kirk Westaway
Photograph: Masano Kawana

Jaan by Kirk Westaway

  • Restaurants
  • City Hall

While Jaan isn't exactly new, the two-Michelin-starred restaurant recently underwent a much-needed facelift that is a breath of fresh air to gastronomes. From avant-garde paintings of fossil cliffs decorating the hallway and textured azure carpets that remind of picturesque coasts to the mesmerising repurposed glass centrepiece, it is all designed to sweep you off to Devon in Southwest Britain, where acclaimed chef Kirk Westaway grew up.

Now, Spring is the theme and a multi-sensorial modern British experience is set to wow your tastebuds. Expect edible works of art inspired by Devon on intricate plates Westaway personally designs. And if that won’t convince you to make the splash during special occasions, we don’t know what else will.

The Bank
Photograph: The Bank

The Bank

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Tanjong Pagar

Locate the quirky entrance to a hidden burger bar modelled after an 80s-inspired American diner. Slide open the doors and you’ll find yourself in The Bank where the walls are plastered with vintage movie posters and film memorabilia while 80s disco pop music pulsates in the background. Sink your teeth into greasy stacks of hand-butchered Angus Prime beef patties. Keeping it fuss-free, the menu has only three burger options: the signature cheeseburger (from $18.80), the extra-large fried chicken sandwich (from $18), and the grilled portobello burger (from $18). There is also a decent selection of sides and milkshakes too.

PS.Café - Marina Bay Sands
Photograph: PS.Cafe

PS.Café - Marina Bay Sands

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Marina Bay

Escape to Paris without leaving Singapore at PS.Café’s new MBS outlet. The 86-seater space, outfitted in PS.Cafe’s signature black and white aesthetic, is inspired by Parisian café culture and features a dining space suspended over the Canal at the Shoppes, sheltered by parasols. In addition to classics like truffle shoestring fries ($18) and the PS. big breakfast ($29), you can look forward to several new additions to the menu, including buttermilk chicken nasi lemak ($26) and duck confit curry with crispy roti ($29).

If you’re craving something sweet after your meal, the café’s classic range of desserts, such as the sticky date pudding ($15), are also on offer at the new outlet. On weekends, brunch specials will be available from 10am-4pm.

Poke Theory – Telok Ayer
Photograph: Poke Theory

Poke Theory – Telok Ayer

  • Restaurants
  • Tanjong Pagar

The homegrown Poké bowl brand comes home to Telok Ayer where it first sprouted in 2016. Now, with 14 outlets islandwide, Poke Theory opens its largest-ever outlet along the buzzy Telok Ayer Road, boasting 104 seats. It takes over the space of the now-defunct Park Bench Deli. While the popular raw fish and rice combination still headlines the value-for-money offerings (from $9.90), this new outlet will debut inventive flavours (from $11.90) that riff on beloved local dishes such as Samsui ginger chicken and vegan tempeh.

The new location also features a sauce bar that allows diners to enjoy a free-flowing range of complimentary sauces. And on July 17 (opening day), the outlet will give out free bowls to the first 50 patrons. But don't worry if you miss out, the chain will also honour an exclusive one-for-one deal for all its already affordable poke bowls.

