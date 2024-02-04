Roia at the E.J.H Corner House of Singapore Botanic Gardens marks Chef Priyam Chatterjee’s first foray into Singapore. French and botanical influences are strong here, explained by Chef Priyam’s background in French fine dining and the restaurant’s iconic locale. The six ($188) and eight ($288) course menus include artistic creations like Corner’s Flowers, which sees the rare appearance of Japanese Ginpo fish, along with smoked almond, beetroot extraction and yuzu calamansi. Meanwhile, the dish Fungi and Corner shifts the spotlight to seasonal mushrooms, which sit atop a bed of potato rosti and a warm mushroom velouté. Vibrant, fresh, and tinged with a playful elegance characteristic of Chef Priyam, a meal at Roia will leave you with a newfound appreciation for the beauty of the gardens.
February – the shortest month of the year but arguably one of the busiest, especially with Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day round the corner. And a month packed with festivities deserves an equally packed list of new dining hotspots. Take your pick between a new dining concept at the old grounds of Zouk, a Wong Kar Wai inspired bar, or a meatless omakase experience – the first of its kind in Singapore.
RECOMMENDED: The 50 best restaurants in Singapore you must try and The 50 best bars in Singapore