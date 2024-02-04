Joining the growing list of stellar fine-dining restaurants along Keong Saik is Hevel, helmed by chef-owner Stefan Liau. The renowned chef is no stranger to the scene – he most recently held the position of head chef at Mandala Club, which brought culinary powerhouses like Yoshihiro Narisawa, Gaggan Anand and Manish Mehrotra to Singapore. Prior to his stint at Mandala Club, Liau cut his teeth at a handful of Michelin-starred restaurants like Cure by Andrew Walsh, Terra in Tokyo, Japan, and Spoon by Alain Ducasse in Hong Kong.

Hevel marks his debut as a restaurateur and is inspired by his upbringing and experience leading some of the region’s most celebrated kitchens. The food, rooted in European techniques but drawing inspiration from around the world, is designed to offer a refined communal dining experience. Setting the tone for the meal is a trio of snacks: orange doughnuts crowned with caviar and smoked crème fraiche, maguro tuna choux topped with bonito and nasturtium, and a crispy chicken liver parfait perfumed with granny smith apples and sherry wine vinegar.

The small plates continue to excite, featuring artfully plated dishes that offer a delightful combination of flavours and textures. Highlights include the mackerel with passionfruit and the potato hash layered with pickled leek. For mains, diners can pick from a selection of meats like the porcini-rubbed pork presa, grilled short rib, and duck with roasted barley.