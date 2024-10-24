Singapore’s food scene extends beyond our scrumptious hawker fare and outstanding fine dining repertoire – we’ve even got an impressive list of fast food chains to boot. This year alone, we see exciting collaborations like the one between Shake Shack and KEK Seafood, and the announcement of the first Chick-fil-A store to open in Singapore late next year.

Another big player is joining the game in 2025, and it’s none other than fast food giant Lotteria, from South Korea. Singaporeans will be able to enjoy the chain’s Korean-style burgers and popular cheese sticks, short of buying a ticket to Seoul.

The brand, which has been around since 1979, currently has 1,600 stores across seven countries. While the first Lotteria outlet in Singapore is slated to open in the second quarter of next year, there are plans to progressively roll out more outlets across the island.

Lotteria’s opening in Singapore is spearheaded by the Katrina Group – who are also to thank for bringing in Korea’s largest craft beer and fried chicken chain, Daily Beer, earlier this year.

As a menu has yet to be released, fans can only hope that the chain will offer its popular Hanwoo (Korean beef) bulgogi burger, T-Rex chicken burger with pepper sauce, and the cult-favourite fried mozzarella cheese sticks and chicken fillets.

In the meantime, watch this space for updates on Lotteria’s launch in Singapore, including a confirmed opening location, menu, and prices.

