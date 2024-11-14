There's a European-style Christmas market at Marina Bay with a craft market, carolling, an AR ride and more

Imagine sipping mulled wine and perusing artisanal goodies in the chill of winter – nothing beats experiencing a true Christmas market. But unless you're planning to jet off to the other side of the world for the holidays, visiting a European Christmas market isn't the most accessible option.



The good news is that we’ve got one happening right here at the Promontory at Marina Bay. Inspired by popular Christmas markets in Europe, this year’s immersive World Christmas Market takes place from December 5 to 25, 2024, with stunning waterfront views to boot.



You’ll be greeted by a whimsical array of giant candy canes, dazzling lights, and Christmas trees when you first step into the market. Its centrepiece is its singing Christmas tree, illuminated with lights and featuring a live choir performing Christmas carols and musical favourites.



Get your festive shopping done at the craft market, which offers gift-ready handmade goods from local artisans. As you stroll through the market, feast on an array of international food like German bratwursts, Belgian waffles, French crepes and more. Yes, that includes mulled wine.



Little ones will not want to leave the gingerbread bouncy castle and the augmented reality ‘A Ride Across Lapland’ attraction. This fun train ride takes them through snowy Lapland, ending with a virtual visit to Santa’s Workshop. They’ll also get to learn about the festive season through storytelling, puppet shows, and hands-on activities at Saint Nicholas’ Childrens’ Village.



Expect plenty of Christmas carolling – both on and off stage. Aside from lively stage performances of classic Christmas carols, fun dance numbers and theatrical acts from local performers, you must catch the feel-good musical, ‘The Christmas Gift’. Commemorate the day by snapping pictures in the snow globe picture booths or in the glowing poppy fields made up of rows of fairy lights. There’s still plenty to see so find out more here.



The festive season is just kicking off, so discover the best ways to spend your Christmas in Singapore here.



READ MORE

Homegrown bakery Elijah Pies celebrates 10 years with new pie flavours and handcrafted drinks



Scoot now offers flights from Singapore to Phu Quoc, Padang, and Shantou

Christmas Wonderland 2024 has four times as many light displays as before and an all-new Spalliera