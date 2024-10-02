Potato Head Singapore, the multi-concept dining destination at Keong Saik Road, will soon be closing. Taking to Instagram, the brand announces: “After a decade of service and almost half a million guests later, it is time for us to say goodbye to our dear venue in Singapore”. The announcement came shortly after all posts were wiped off from the account.



The lifestyle venue is known for its three distinct concepts: burger joint Three Buns occupies the first two floors, artsy cocktail club Studio 1939 is nestled on the third, and a twinkle-lit tiki bar operates on the building’s alfresco rooftop.

Though this marks the end of its journey in Singapore, Potato Head will continue to run its Desa beach club in Bali. But this is not a complete goodbye. There is an upcoming new concept in the works, and the brand tells fans to keep an eye on its socials to get a glimpse of the “next reimagination of 36 Keong Saik Road.”

Replying to comments asking if the closure takes effect immediately, it assures that the venue is still open daily and the new concept will be launched some time in mid-October. For one, we know that the cocktail bar Studio 1939 will now be known just as 1939, offering tipples with local flavours.

Potato Head was first founded in Bali by Jakarta-born Ronald Akili back in 2010. In 2014, it opened its first overseas outpost in Singapore. Its launch caused quite a stir then, as it was to take over the beloved Tong Ah Eating House housed in the iconic red and white heritage building of the same name.

Head down to Potato Head Singapore one last time for some of the best burgers in town and great cocktails, before it switches over to its new concept in mid-October. Many will surely do the same, so make your reservations here.

