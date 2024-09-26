Subscribe
Honbo Burger
Photograph: Honbo Burger
Photograph: Honbo Burger

The best burgers in Singapore

Tried and trusted burger joints we love in Singapore

Written by Nicole-Marie Ng & Delfina Utomo
Written by: Dawson Tan
Contributor: Adira Chow
Everyday is a fine day for a burger. The way its juices trickle down the hand as you chomp down on a fluffy bun loaded with meat (we have vegan options too) and other decadent toppings – it's a divine and layered experience. Our quest for the best burger in Singapore is eternal, but here are some places we're really digging at the moment.

14 joints to get your burger fix

1. One Fattened Calf

  • Burgers
  • Buona Vista
One Fattened Calf
One Fattened Calf
Photograph: One Fattened Calf

What started out as a casual hole-in-a-wall at One North has spun into one of the most underrated burger chains in Singapore. Its latest outlet occupies a unit at the trendy New Bahru enclave, but regulars still crowd outside its Galaxis store to get their hands on the signature handcrafted burgers. 

TRY The classic OFC cheeseburger ($16.50) and the OFC Butterburger ($16.50) are classic options for first-timers. Both feature the standard 150 grams premium grass-fed New Zealand beef patties sandwiched between freshly baked fluffy potato buns. Everything is homemade, down to the pickles and sauces. Each patty is smashed on the grill and then torched to achieve a satisfying char while retaining a juicy centre. For an extra dosage of flavour and umami, the butterburger comes slathered with an additional layer of grass-fed beef butter. 

2. Potato Head Singapore

  • Burgers
  • Chinatown
Potato Head Singapore
Potato Head Singapore
Photograph: Todd Beltz

Come for drinks but stay for the burgers. Potato Head Folk manages it with fun and flamboyance, even while juggling split personalities: burger joint Three Buns occupies the first two floors, artsy cocktail club 1939 is nestled on the third, and a twinkle-lit tiki bar operates on the building’s lovely open-air rooftop.

TRY Prepare to get messy with the Huey ($18). This Jakartan import’s hearty burgers on the iconic corner of Keong Saik and Teck Lim roads injects a punch of flavour and texture to the 150 grams Black Angus beef patty with a piquant sweet and spicy sauce. There's lettuce and pickles for some acidity and crunch but the oozing melting cheese between house-baked brioche buns to deliver bite after bite of juicy, balanced flavour.

3. Wildfire Burgers (Robertson Quay)

  • Burgers
  • Raffles Place
Wildfire Burgers (Robertson Quay)
Wildfire Burgers (Robertson Quay)
Photograph: Adira Chow

The joint has been keeping with the same practices since 2015, using a mix of Japanese Binchotan charcoal and hickory wood to achieve a satisfying char on Stone Axe Wagyu patties. Patties are delivered fresh daily from the neighbourhood butcher, Butcher Box, before being fired up on a grill with temperatures up to 500 degrees celsius, and sandwiched between artisanal brioche buns from Bakery Brera.

TRY Order the Classic 101 Cheeseburger (from $16), which has all the mandatory components of the perfect burger bite – juicy grilled beef stacks, American cheese, beer-pickled onions, gherkins, a housemade master sauce and chipotle mayo. Save the calorie-counting for another day and go for the double-patty option ($20). 

4. Honbo

  • Burgers
  • City Hall
Honbo
Honbo
Photograph: Honbo

Popular craft burger joint Honbo makes its way onto the idyllic grounds of Chijmes with its American-style burgers. Hailing from Hong Kong, the Singaporean outpost is the burger chain’s first overseas outlet. Each juicy stack is made from high-quality ingredients: freshly ground Wisconsin beef; pillowy housemade potato milk bun from a recipe by the renowned Eric Kayser; house-cured Japanese pickles; and specialty sauces developed from closely guarded recipes. 

TRY The ultra-trendy Honbo 1.5 ($23) promising double the crust and double the beef grease with this double patty stack. Bless them with sweet potato fries on the side.

5. 3 Monkeys

  • American
  • Kent Ridge
3 Monkeys
3 Monkeys
Photograph: Allyson Chin for 3 Monkeys

This popular casual dining spot amongst the Pasir Panjang neighbourhood comes in a form of a warm homely diner that seeks to please all foodies alike with a mean American fusion menu. Boasting an extensive menu for its size, it is their soul comforting burgers coupled with freshly pulled pints of local craft beers and thick shakes really stood out. 

TRY King Kong ($18). This big boy burger comes loaded with a thick 100% beef patty with the usual bacon, cheddar and caramelized onions. A smoky chipotle mayo and spicy jalapenos are added to dream up a Tex-Mex affair while finished with a fried egg for that oozing yolk to gel the entire gargantuan bite altogether. Ask to pair it with a hoppy IPA on tap to help amplify that Jalapeno heat if you're looking for an extra kick.

6. Burnt Ends

  • Tanglin
Burnt Ends
Burnt Ends
Photograph: Burnt Ends

With the high heat from custom-made ovens and grills fired by coal, apple or almond wood, to achieve temperatures of over 1,700 degrees, come the strong flavours, and that addictive subtle smoky taste – exactly what to love from a modern Australian-style barbecue restaurant. At Burnt Ends, the menu changes every season to always include a wide range of different smoked and barbecued dishes, from meat and fish to eggs and vegetables – and even ice cream.

TRY As one of its signature dishes, it is a miracle that The Sanger ($20) is also one of the cheapest on the menu. This burger really brings things to the next level with its savoury pulled pork shoulder drenched in coleslaw, between two of the fluffiest buns that you can ever imagine. Despite the wide spectrum of flavours, they all come together in perfect harmony.

7. Meatsmith

  • American
  • Rochor
Meatsmith
Meatsmith
Photograph: Meatsmith

If you like your meat slightly charred and smokey, then this American steakhouse is where you should plant yourself and never leave. At its Telok Ayer outlet, you can be feasting on plates of barbecue ribs, brisket and some drinks from the barrel-aged cocktail menu.

TRY One of the all-time favourites from the menu is the Cheeseburger ($20) — but you'll be able to get your hands on this beauty for $10 only on Tuesdays. Sitting in between two soft and fluffy brioche buns (the same ones from Burnt Ends) is a very thick and beef short rib and brisket patty topped with melted cheddar. Things can get extremely juicy so be prepared to use your hands. 

8. Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

  • Burgers
  • Marina Bay
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer
Photograph: Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

Black Tap opened its first burger joint in Soho, New York back in 2015. What started out as a small 15-seater  has now grown into a restaurant chain with over 11 restaurants around the world. Catapulted to fame by its CrazyShake, Black Tap's signature over-the-top milkshakes that come in flavours like Cotton Candy, a strawberry shake topped with a pink lollipop, rock candy, whipped cream and cotton candy, as well as the Bam Bam Fruity Pebbles shake that comes fully rimmed with fruity pebbles and Rice Krispies finished with a strawberry pop tart and laffy taffy rope.

TRY If all that sounds too sweet for you, balance things out with Black Tap's range of juicy burgers. Favourites include the All-American Burger ($23) and the Crispy Chicken Sandwich ($23), which might be on the pricier side, but they are huge and come with a generous side of crisp fries. 

9. Shake Shack

  • Burgers
  • Changi 
Shake Shack
Shake Shack
Photograph: Shake Shack

We now have not one, but ten Shake Shack outposts in Singapore, a testament to the popularity of this global burger brand. Beyond the usual burger and fries, each local store also comes with exclusive additions to the menu, like the hand-shaken lemonades at the Orchard outlet, or special Concretes available only at Neil Road. 

TRY It uses 100 percent all-natural Angus beef to make the ShackBurger ($9.90/$13.70), its signature cheeseburger crafted to perfection with soft potato buns, lettuce, tomatoes, and its secret ShakeSauce. For those of you who like things over the top – we know we do – get the Shack Stack ($15.50), which comes with an additional Shroom Burger layer of deep-fried crusted portobello mushroom stuffed with colby cheese, monterey jack and tilsite cheese. 

10. Five Guys

  • City Hall
Five Guys
Five Guys
Photograph: Five Guys Singapore

Best known for its hand-formed patties and fresh, crispy fries, you can now satisfy your Five Guys craving without having to travel to the East Coast (or its overseas outpost). Besides, the juicy stacks, which are the main highlight, the fries are treated with equal reverence here, too. Two or more “fries calibration” sessions are held every day to ensure each strip of hand-cut potato reaches its maximum potential: firm and crispy on the outside, yet soft and fluffy when bit into.

TRY On the menu includes burgers that come plain ($14.50) or topped with cheese ($16.50). But really, you should be getting the bacon cheeseburger ($16.50) that comes loaded with two rashes of applewood-smoked bacon. Layer your burger with all the fix-ins you want – there’s a total of 15 to choose from – and enjoy a greasy, sloppy stack that has earned the brand a loyal following. 

11. Fatboy's The Burger Bar

  • Bishan
Fatboy's The Burger Bar
Fatboy's The Burger Bar
Photograph: Fatburger

Re-think your burger. That was what inspired brothers, Kennie and Bernie Tay to bring to Upper Thomson what they feel has been lacking in the "comfort food" market. A good old handmade and tasty hamburger. The chain has also has an opened an outlet in NEWest. 

TRY Choose from 16 types of burgers including the Fat Basterd ($21), a double beef chuck patties with Fatboy’s homemade barbecue sauce. And remember to save some tummy room for a creamy milkshake. 

12. Veganburg

  • Geylang
Veganburg
Veganburg
Photograph: Veganburg

Fast food for vegans – it's a thing. Why shouldn't vegans enjoy some good ol' burgers? The burger joint is arguably one of the first to popularise vegan grub among the masses. It assembles stacks of egg, dairy and meat-free soy and mushroom patties between wholemeal buns.

TRY Get the classic barbecue sauce-slathered Smoky BBQ burger ($17.90), or opt for the Singapore-exclusive Chili Krab ($15.90) burger featuring a tender and crisp konjac ‘crab meat’ patty with housemade chilli crab rempah sauce. Other sidekicks to complement your meal include vegan hot dogs, crispy fries drenched in sauces, and even char-grilled broccoli sticks if you’re laying off on carbs.

13. Muchachos

  • Mexican
  • Raffles Place
Muchachos
Muchachos
Photograph: Muchachos

As one of the few Mexican fast food restaurants in Singapore, Muchachos is definitely a cool and hip place to hang out. This restaurant promises to serve you with happiness wrapped in a burrito, assembled right in front of you. Though this happiness takes on the names of either Breakfast Burrito ($15.80) or California Burrito ($15.80), both of them are delights to your taste buds.

TRY Though the restaurant is known for its burritos, it sure prepares a mean cheeseburger ($14/$17.50) worth skipping all the burritos for. Between two puffy glazed buns, the flavours of the savoury patty are complemented by the sweet and sourness of pickles and tomatoes, under a blanket of cheddar cheese. If you're looking for a quick dirty burger, this is it. 

14. OverEasy

  • Clubs
  • Raffles Place
OverEasy
OverEasy
Photograph: OverEasy

Welcome to the fun '80s – think pastel palettes and a menu that owes a debt to the classic American diner. Signatures like Reuben pastrami sandwiches, waffles and wings drizzled with honey maple syrup are definite highlights here.

TRY This OverEasy favourite is loaded thick with the scent of the pungent mushroom. Truffle oil and bits go into the housemade mayo between two 160 grams Aussie wagyu patties of The Truffle Burger ($29), and there are added caps of browned shiitake and hon-shimeiji, plus onions under fluffy potato buns baked in-house. Oh, and don’t forget the $3 upgrade for sweet potato fries to take the experience the full hog.

Now it's time to get healthy

