What started out as a casual hole-in-a-wall at One North has spun into one of the most underrated burger chains in Singapore. Its latest outlet occupies a unit at the trendy New Bahru enclave, but regulars still crowd outside its Galaxis store to get their hands on the signature handcrafted burgers.

TRY The classic OFC cheeseburger ($16.50) and the OFC Butterburger ($16.50) are classic options for first-timers. Both feature the standard 150 grams premium grass-fed New Zealand beef patties sandwiched between freshly baked fluffy potato buns. Everything is homemade, down to the pickles and sauces. Each patty is smashed on the grill and then torched to achieve a satisfying char while retaining a juicy centre. For an extra dosage of flavour and umami, the butterburger comes slathered with an additional layer of grass-fed beef butter.