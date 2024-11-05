Purchase exclusive Dua Lipa's ‘Radical Optimism World Tour’ merchandise at this pop-up store at Wisma Atria

Hey Loves, the wait is over – Dua Lipa's much-anticipated two-day concert as part of her Radical Optimism Asia Tour has finally arrived. The tour kicks off tonight, November 5, in Singapore, with upcoming performances in Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, and Seoul.

And guess what? There’s even more exciting news happening alongside her show that you should know about – and that’s the exclusive Dua Lipa pop-up store selling limited-edition merchandise that cannot be purchased at the concert. Fans can also snag the exclusive Puma Speedcat shoe, designed in collaboration with Dua Lipa.

American Express cardholders are entitled to additional perks, with access to special offerings at each pop-up. The Radical Optimism pop-up store will run from November 2 to November 9 at Chamber in Wisma Atria, open daily from 12pm to 8pm.

Photograph: Dua Lipa

