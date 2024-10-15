Dua Lipa at Singapore Indoor Stadium: Setlist, timings, and everything you need to know

Six years ago, pop star Dua Lipa arrived on our shores, commanded the stage at the Esplanade Theatre, and left her Singaporeans fans craving for more. In 2024, the 29-year-old announced her return, this time performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on November 5 and 6, 2024, as part of her Radical Optimism Asia Tour. And boy are we optimistic that it’s going to be a banger. If you’re headed to one – or both – of her shows, read on to discover what you can expect.

When is Dua Lipa performing in Singapore in 2024?

Dua Lipa’s concert is happening on November 5 and 6, 2024.

Where will Dua Lipa be performing in Singapore?

She will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Are there still tickets to Dua Lipa's show in Singapore?

Good news, there are still limited tickets available for her second show. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster here.

What time will the doors open?

The doors will open at 6.30pm. However, we recommend arriving slightly earlier as queuing up to enter the venue may take some time.

What time does Dua Lipa start?

Dua Lipa’s concert will start at 8pm on both evenings.

How long will the show last?

The show’s exact duration has not yet been announced. However, according to her past concerts, Dua Lipa’s shows are usually between 90 minutes to two hours. With this gauge, this means that they will end at around 9.30pm to 10pm.

What is the setlist for Dua Lipa’s Guts world tour?

The actual setlist for Singapore has yet to be announced, but here’s our predicted lineup based on her recent performance in America on October 5, 2024:

Training Season One Kiss (Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa cover) Illusion Break My Heart Levitating These Walls Be the One (with band introductions) Love Again Pretty Please Hallucinate New Rules Electricity (Silk City & Dua Lipa cover) Cold Heart (Elton John cover) Happy for You

Encore:

Physical Don't Start Now Houdini

What items cannot be brought into the venue?

Prohibited items include weapons (knives, firearms, sharp objects), fireworks, laser pointers, illegal drugs, glassware, cans, bottles and outside food or beverages. Large bags exceeding 35cm x 20cm x 30cm, items too large for screening, bicycles, skateboards, helmets, and chairs are also not permitted. Additionally, musical instruments, noise makers, projectiles (like balls or frisbees), large banners or flags, oversized LED boards, inflatables, long glow sticks, tripods, drones, and any items that could cause injury or public nuisance are restricted.

Is re-entry allowed?

Venue re-entry is mostly restricted, unless stated otherwise. Latecomers may also be denied entry until an appropriate break in the performance, as determined by the event organiser. Please note that no refunds or compensation will be provided in these cases.

Where can I buy official merchandise?

There will be a designated booth to purchase merchandise. However, its exact location has not yet been announced.

What are the types of modes of transportation after the show?

Make your way home from Singapore Indoor Stadium by catching the train at its nearest MRT station, Stadium MRT. If you're up for a short walk and want to avoid the crowds, consider the 15-minute stroll to Mountbatten MRT. After the concert, shuttle services may be available to Jurong East, Woodlands, Serangoon, Dhoby Ghaut, and Tampines MRT stations. However, details are yet to be confirmed, so keep an eye out for updates.

What are some outfit ideas for fans attending Dua Lipa’s concert in Singapore?

Dua Lipa's personal fashion style is a fun mix of glam and Y2K. If you're gearing up for her concert, channel her signature looks by rocking glitter, sequins, and neon colours. Match crop tops with baggy denim jeans, contrast streetwear with something feminine, or stick with the classics: leather jackets and chunky boots – a foolproof combination that screams Dua Lipa.