Ralph Lauren takes over Jewel’s Forest Valley with a dazzling 16-meter-tall tree set against the Rain Vortex

Yet another luxury fashion brand is getting into the Christmas spirit and we’re all for it. First Christian Dior’s Christmas Star at Ion Orchard and now Ralph Lauren’s 16-metre-tall Holiday Tree at Jewel Changi Airport’s famed Forest Valley. The specially-designed centrepiece comes vibrantly decorated with handcrafted ornaments and glittering lights, promising a spectacular sight against the popular Rain Vortex, the world’s tallest indoor waterfall.



Photograph: Jewel Changi Airport

Accompanying the tree is a charming winter alpine lodge blanketed by fluffy ‘snow’ and the brand’s iconic Polo Bears huddled inside, making for an extra whimsical experience you must get on camera. Get up close and you’ll see the lodge decked out in Ralph Lauren’s signature tartan blankets and pillows, and an array of festive gifts.



You’ll also get to take part in the festivities at the Holiday Postcard Printing Kiosk. Have fun customising postcards with pictures of you and your loved ones and have them personalised and printed at the Polo Ralph Lauren store on level one of Jewel Changi Airport. Be quick as the experience ends on December 31, 2024.



Aside from customising postcards, you can also personalise your Polo apparel and accessories, like tees and water bottles, at the Polo Custom Pop-up, running until February 16, 2025 at the store.



