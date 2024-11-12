Subscribe
Christmas Wonderland 2024
Photograph: Blue Sky Events

The best Christmas events in Singapore in 2024

Here's a round-up of the best things to do this festive season throughout November and December.

Rachel Yohannan
Written by Time Out Singapore editors & Rachel Yohannan
It’s that time of the year again where our Little Red Dot starts getting into a festive buzz. That’s right folks, Christmas is around the corner and our island is packed with lots of merry fun.  From dazzling Christmas light displays and frosty winter-themed attractions to lively holiday markets, there’s no shortage of seasonal cheer. Here’s your guide to the best Christmas events in Singapore in 2024 for a jolly ol’ time.

RECOMMENDED: Orchard Road's Christmas light-up returns with immersive AR shows and Christmas Wonderland 2024 has four times as many light displays as before

Christmas 2024 events in Singapore

1. Christmas Wonderland 2024

  • Things to do
  • Events & Festivals
Christmas Wonderland 2024
Photograph: Blue Sky Events

The 11th edition of Gardens by the Bay’s annual Christmas Wonderland – Singapore’s biggest yuletide affair – is back once again this November 29, 2024 to January 1, 2025. This year's edition is set to be bigger and better than ever with four times as many light displays as before and an all-new 20-metre-tall Spalliera installation boasting an intricate design inspired by Italian Gothic architecture. Don't miss the romantic Walk of Lights tunnel and Odette’s Dance, a special installation featuring ballerinas dancing daintily among 4000 bulbs.

2. Icy new attractions at the revamped Snow City

  • Things to do
Icy new attractions at the revamped Snow City
Photograph: Snow City

Just in time for the festive season comes a fresh revamp of Snow City, bringing our white Christmas dreams to life with its four themed adventure zones in sub-zero temperatues. Zoom along on an all-new three-storey Glacier Luge, explore an ethereal ice fairy garden with real ice sculptures, navigate your way through an illuminated ice maze, and marvel at a majestic ice castle. Craving more action? You'll be glad to know that Snow City's well-loved bumper car arena on ice remains as part of the facility.

3. Sojao Christmas Art Pop-Up

  • Things to do
  • Geylang
Sojao Christmas Art Pop-Up
Photograph: Sojao / Instagram

Spruce up your home this holiday season at luxury home essentials brand Sojao’s Christmas Art Pop-Up, running from November 9 through the end of 2024. Discover a curated collection of handmade home decor from local artists, including 3D-printed planters, recycled-material dining ware, small-batch ceramics pieces, and unique art prints. It’s the perfect opportunity for you to refresh your abode before the new year begins.

4. Changi Festive Village featuring Hello Kitty

  • Things to do
  • City Life
Changi Festive Village featuring Hello Kitty
Photograph: Changi Airport Group

This year's Changi Festive Village takes on a cuter tune. Instead of going with the typical sort of Christmas decor featuring Frosty, Santa, and the usual suspects, our airport is taking this chance to celebrate Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary across all its four terminals. Get in on the fun with larger-than-life festive Sanrio topiaries, a Hello Kitty carnival with rides and games, character meet-and-greets, and not one but three pop-up merchandise stores with Changi Airport exclusives.

5. A Carnival of Festive Cheer

  • Things to do
  • Raffles Place
A Carnival of Festive Cheer
Photograph: CapitaLand

CapitaLand Malls and Nestlé are stirring up a holiday treat with Asia’s first chocolate and coffee-themed Christmas carnival. Across 17 malls, A Carnival of Festive Cheer brings rich aromas, festive flavours, dazzling decor, and endless photo ops – like the jolly Kit Kat Santa on a chocolate bench and a Kit Kat arch dripping in baubles. And what’s a carnival without games? Head to Plaza Singapura until November 17 or Bugis+ from November 20 to December 1 to try the Kit Kat Break Toss or Nescafé Ring Toss, where you can score attractive prizes. Then fuel up with seasonal drinks at the Brew-tiful Bars or get creative at a coffee workshop. With exclusive merch up for grabs, it's also the perfect spot to shop for the chocolate and coffee lovers in your life. Find out more here.

More Christmas-related fun

