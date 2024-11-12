CapitaLand Malls and Nestlé are stirring up a holiday treat with Asia’s first chocolate and coffee-themed Christmas carnival. Across 17 malls, A Carnival of Festive Cheer brings rich aromas, festive flavours, dazzling decor, and endless photo ops – like the jolly Kit Kat Santa on a chocolate bench and a Kit Kat arch dripping in baubles. And what’s a carnival without games? Head to Plaza Singapura until November 17 or Bugis+ from November 20 to December 1 to try the Kit Kat Break Toss or Nescafé Ring Toss, where you can score attractive prizes. Then fuel up with seasonal drinks at the Brew-tiful Bars or get creative at a coffee workshop. With exclusive merch up for grabs, it's also the perfect spot to shop for the chocolate and coffee lovers in your life. Find out more here.