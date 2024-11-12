The 11th edition of Gardens by the Bay’s annual Christmas Wonderland – Singapore’s biggest yuletide affair – is back once again this November 29, 2024 to January 1, 2025. This year's edition is set to be bigger and better than ever with four times as many light displays as before and an all-new 20-metre-tall Spalliera installation boasting an intricate design inspired by Italian Gothic architecture. Don't miss the romantic Walk of Lights tunnel and Odette’s Dance, a special installation featuring ballerinas dancing daintily among 4000 bulbs.