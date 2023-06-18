Time Out says

Get your own art collection off the ground with 56 boutique galleries from Australia and the world showing the goods

If you’re interested in starting an art collection, but you’re at a bit of a loss for expertise and funds to fling around, then this is exactly where you ought to get started. Following a successful Sydney debut last year, the Affordable Art Fair will make its much-anticipated return to the Royal Randwick Racecourse from Thursday, June 15, to Sunday, June 18.

The world’s biggest art fair organiser made a splash in the Harbour City last year, welcoming close to 10,000 visitors and generating millions of dollars’ worth of art sales for galleries. This weekend will have almost double the offering at its Sydney debut. The Fair will see 56 of the nation’s best boutique galleries converge to showcase thousands of original works under $10,000 from established and emerging artists.

Alongside a kaleidoscope of artworks, the Fair’s extended program, now spanning two levels, will provide new immersive experiences for visitors including live artist demonstrations, free interactive workshops, an outdoor sculpture park, and a scrumptious selection of culinary delights and tasty tipples.

This year’s gallery line-up has been carefully curated to bring the best artwork to Sydney with highlights including New Zealand gallery VANDAL, MG and Co showcasing the best of Latin American art; and a National Emerging Art Prize exhibition curated by Amber Creswell Bell. The Fair will also have a strong representation of Indigenous artists from around the country.

Australian artists will invite visitors into their creative process as they craft bespoke artworks in real-time as part of an all-new Artist in Action program. Those inspired to put their creative capabilities to the test can get involved in a series of workshops at the NSW TAFE Art Lab, alongside a live mural painting by talented artist, Katrina Hill. Budding artists can also let their imagination run wild at drop-in colour study sessions for kids.



Rug up and get ready to be inspired, as you have a great winter weekend event right here. The Affordable Art Fair is at the Winx Stand at Royal Randwick Racecourse. Tickets range from $19-$45 and you can snap them up over here.



