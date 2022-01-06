Meet towering characters as you explore this free outdoor art installation in Darling Harbour

If you were mystified when the luminescent, inflatable arches of the outdoor Sky Castle installation popped up in Sydney in late 2021, then get a load of this meditative and multi-sensory installation that is taking its place in Tumbalong Park at Darling Harbour this summer.

Airship Orchestra, the latest public work to visit from Melbourne-based art and technology studio Eness, touches down from January 6 to 30 as part of Sydney Festival. Made up of 16 inflatable sculptures rising up to six metres high, this interactive installation pulsates with glowing light and supernatural song and is the perfect spot to snap some summer selfies.

Visitors of all ages will be transported into a realm of choral sounds and rhythmic light, as Airship Orchestra’s charismatic band of voluminous astral creatures guide your imagination.

This work has previously shown in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Shanghai and Washington D.C. – and now Sydneysiders can wander and be soothed as they seek respite from the world’s dramas.

Airship Orchestra is free to explore every day between 10am and 10pm (last entry at 9.45pm).

