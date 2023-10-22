When Irish photographer Charles Moriarty took shots of a local 19-year-old singer named Amy Winehouse all the way back in 2003, he had no idea of the huge star she would become. He shot the cover of Amy’s debut album, Frank, and the two remained close friends throughout the rocky years that would ensue.

The free-entry Amy, Before Frank exhibit at Surry Hills' m2 Gallery (4/450 Elizabeth St) will be open to the public from October 18-22, showcasing a small series of photos that capture a remarkable period for the singer as she sat on the cusp of international stardom. You also have the opportunity to hear directly from Moriarty, who will share personal insights and anecdotes from his time spent with Amy, in person on Saturday, October 21.

Known for her deep, expressive vocals and an eclectic mix of soul, rhythm and blues, Amy Winehouse is irrefutably one of the greatest artists of all time. Before her tragic death in 2011, the British artist became a global star for her raspy contralto vocals and for her arsenal of soulful songs like ‘Tears Dry On Their Own’, ‘You Know I’m No Good’, ‘Rehab’ to ‘Back to Black.’

On bringing Amy, Before Frank to Australian audiences, Moriarty said: “It’s time for people to know the girl I knew; Amy before the fame, Amy before Frank.”

After the Sydney show, the exhibition will move on to Melbourne’s @14 Gallery in Collingwood.

The free-of-charge exhibit will be open to the public from October 18-22, from 10am to 5pm daily.