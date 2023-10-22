Sydney
Timeout

Amy, Before Frank

  • Art, Photography
  • M2 Gallery, Surry Hills
Amy Winehouse
Photograph: Charles Moriarty | 'Amy, Before Frank' | Amy Winehouse
Time Out says

Get a look at an intimate collection of photos of Amy Winehouse on the cusp of stardom, in this free exhibition coming to Sydney

When Irish photographer Charles Moriarty took shots of a local 19-year-old singer named Amy Winehouse all the way back in 2003, he had no idea of the huge star she would become. He shot the cover of Amy’s debut album, Frank, and the two remained close friends throughout the rocky years that would ensue. 

The free-entry Amy, Before Frank exhibit at Surry Hills' m2 Gallery (4/450 Elizabeth St) will be open to the public from October 18-22, showcasing a small series of photos that capture a remarkable period for the singer as she sat on the cusp of international stardom.
You also have the opportunity to hear directly from Moriarty, who will share personal insights and anecdotes from his time spent with Amy, in person on Saturday, October 21. 

On bringing Amy, Before Frank to Australian audiences, Moriarty said: “It’s time for people to know the girl I knew; Amy before the fame, Amy before Frank.”

After the Sydney show, the exhibition will move on to Melbourne’s @14 Gallery in Collingwood. 

The free-of-charge exhibit will be open to the public from October 18-22, from 10am to 5pm daily.

Saffron Swire
Written by
Saffron Swire

Details

Event website:
www.facebook.com/events/506352154659427/
Address:
M2 Gallery
4/450 Elizabeth Street
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
10am-5pm

Dates and times

