Time Out says

You can interact with life-like dinosaurs at this prehistoric experience inspired by the blockbuster movie franchise

Have you ever dreamed of walking with dinosaurs? Well Sydney, life finds a way. Jurassic World: The Exhibition is roaring into the Harbour City this spring following recent record-breaking engagements in cities around the world. This enormous and immersive experience celebrates 30 years of the film franchise that began with the ground-breaking 1993 movie Jurassic Park.

At this family-friendly exhibit of Jurassic proportions, you can walk through the iconic “Jurassic World” gates and encounter a life-sized brachiosaurus, velociraptors, and the most fearsome dinosaur of all, the mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex. (We’re yet to receive confirmation on whether you’ll also encounter the glistening, exposed chest hair of Jeff Goldblum as you explore the richly themed environments.)

Visitors will be able to imagine what it would have been like to roam amongst these breathtaking creatures (the dinosaurs, not Sam Neil and the gang), and even interact with baby dinos, including “Bumpy” from the popular animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (currently streaming on Netflix).

Are you finding yourself thinking that the mad scientists behind this experience “were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should”? Well, hold onto your butts. They’re not playing God with real extinct creatures, but with life-like animatronics. So, Sydney should avoid an apocalyptic T-Rex escape situation.

The exhibition engages audiences of all ages in settings inspired by the Jurassic World franchise and is produced in conjunction with Universal Live Entertainment, NEON, SuperLuna, Masterworks, Sony Music Entertainment Australia, and Animax Designs – the creators of the lifelike animatronic dinosaurs.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition will be presented starting Friday, September 22, for a limited time at the newly reimagined 3,000 sqm SuperLuna Pavilion, Sydney Showground at Sydney Olympic Park.

Admission starts at $39 for children (ages 3+) and $49 for adults (ages 16+). Family and group tickets are also available, as well as special pricing for senior citizens and students. Ticketmaster pre-sale commences at 10am on Wednesday, July 26. General Public sale commences at 10am on Thursday, July 27. The Sydney waitlist is now open at jurassicworldexhibition.com.au.