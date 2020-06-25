The Archibald and co are back, ready to recognise some of Australia's most exciting artists

Australia’s most prestigious arts prizes are back in a big way after being postponed by you know what. The show-stopping Archibald Prize, first awarded in 1921, is always a huge event on Sydney’s cultural scene, with the subjects captured for posterity are usually celebrity-packed. From portraits depicting film stars to politicians, sporting heroes to artists themselves, we can’t wait to see who shows up in canvas, and IRL.

The accompanying Wynne Prize is awarded to the best landscape painting of Australian scenery, or figure sculpture, while the Sulman Prize is given to the best subject painting, genre painting or mural project in oil, acrylic, watercolour or mixed media. The Young Archies showcase the work of budding artists aged 5–18.

The trustees of the Art Gallery of NSW judge the Archibald and Wynne, with an invited an artist yet-to-be-announced picking the Sulman. Finalists will be announced on September 17 and you can vote on the ANZ People’s Choice until December 13,

Gallery director Michael Brand says, “After much anticipation from artists and audiences alike, we are very pleased to announce new dates for the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prizes 2020 exhibition and to now invite entries from artists across Australia who have been waiting to hear when the exhibition will be held.”