Hear from the famous faces of this year's Archibald Prize and the finalists who captured their likeness

In this history-making year when First Nations artists won both the Packing Room Prize and the top gong, the Archibald Prize (Meyne Wyatt and Vincent Namatjira respectively), there’s understandably a lot of buzz around the exhibition. Keen to give the people what they want, the Art Gallery of NSW has launched a free livestream talk series, Art After Hours Online.

It's hosted by inimitable man-about-town Benjamin Law, who kicked things off last week in conversation with Wyatt, who wowed the Q&A audience earlier this year.

This week Law will be chatting to Kurdish-Iranian writer, filmmaker, refugee activist, and all-round living legend Behrouz Boochani, which you can stream free at 7.30pm on Wednesday, October 7 via AGNSW’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

Boochani’s now living the good life in Christchurch after spending seven years imprisoned on Manus Island, during which time he penned the staggering 2019 Victorian Prize for Literature-winner No Friend but the Mountains. They’ll be joined online by six-time Archibald finalist Angus McDonald, who captured Boochani’s likeness in Christchurch earlier this year after being continually barred from visiting Manus.

RuPaul's Drag Race superstar Trixie Mattel is up next. Law will sit down (digitally) with the US phenomenon beloved of so many in the LGBTIQ+ and ally community, aka performer Brian Michael Firkus, plus Archibald finalist artist Kim Leutwyler, who migrated to Australia from the States in 2012. Having depicted Trixie in full fluoro regalia before, this time she captured Firkus’ likeness. You can tune into their chat free on Wednesday, October 14 at 7.30pm.

Don't worry if you miss them live, because you can catch up here. And stay tuned for big news on the final Archibald instalment coming soon.

