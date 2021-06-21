Head down to Darling Square and pick up stunning artworks, with proceeds donated to the Asylum Seekers Centre

It can be a little overwhelming, when you turn on the nightly news and see, time and again, the impenetrably cruel ways Australia finds in which to punish those seeking asylum on our shores. Will things ever change? How can you help? Instead of chucking it all in the too-hard basket, one simple, stress-free way to get involved in aiding the plight of refugees is by nipping down to Art Aid.

This pop-up gallery has appeared in Darling Square, in front of Bucket Boys Bar, and will be there for the duration of Refugee Week, up to and including Sunday, June 27. Championed by art curator Christopher Skyner, it’s packed full of beautiful fine art prints by some of Australia and New Zealand’s most exciting contemporary artists. Folks like Gold Coast-based illustrator Rhys John Kaye, cartoonist Lauren Carney and street artist Lisa King.

One third of all profits from Art Aid sales will be donated to the Asylum Seekers Centre during Refugee Week. So you can literally make a difference while decorating your digs with beautiful creativity. Even better, there will be live music and street food on the go in Darling Square to help feed your artistic instincts. Too easy.

