Refugee-run businesses to support in Sydney

It's not easy being an entrepreneur, but it's a damn sight harder starting up a business in an unfamiliar country as a recently arrived refugee. One tangible way that you, as a consumer, can do your bit for those who have sought refuge in Australia is by spending your money with refugee-run businesses.

Not only does it help another independent business flourish in our fair city, but it puts the power into the hands of refugee creators and workers. With a little help from Welcome Merchant, a platform that lifts up refugee-owned and operated businesses, we've compiled a guide to refugee-run outfits you can eat, drink and shop with in Sydney.

