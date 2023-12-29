Sydney
Artspace

  1. Artspace at the Gunnery, 2023
    Photograph: Artspace/Katherine Lu | Exterior of The Gunnery, featuring new commission by Dennis Golding, 'Colouring Memory' , 2023
  2. Exterior of Artspace in The Gunnery
    Photograph: Artspace/Katherine Lu | Exterior of The Gunnery, featuring new commission by Dennis Golding, 'Colouring Memory' , 2023
  3. Gemma Smith in their studio at Artspace
    Photograph: Artspace/Katherine Lu | 2024 One Year Studio Program artist Gemma Smith in their studio
  4. Installation view of Jonathan Jones' Untitled (transcriptions of country) at Artspace
    Photograph: Artspace/Zan Wimberley | Jonathan Jones' Untitled (transcriptions of country) in Gallery 1
Have an encounter with cutting-edge art and ideas at this heritage gallery in Woolloomooloo

Many have called Woolloomooloo’s historic Gunnery Building ‘home’ over the years, including the artists who squatted there in the ’80s. In 1992, Artspace moved in – a leading institution for the production and presentation of contemporary art in the Asia Pacific – and for more than two decades it has filled the historic building with invigorating exhibitions.

In December 2023, the building re-opened to the public (after being closed off for two years) to reveal a stunning $19.2 million transformation of the state-of-the-art facility. Ushering in a new era and a 35-year lease, this is truly a top-to-bottom reinvention of the heritage-listed building – creating a visually striking, functional and accessible space that better reflects and enables the multi-pronged role that Artspace fulfils (there’s a lot more going on than just the exhibitions you see in-house). Read more about it over here.

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Address:
43–51 Cowper Wharf Rd
Woolloomooloo
Sydney
2011
Contact:
View Website
02 9356 0555
Transport:
Nearby stations: St James, Kings Cross
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Tue-Sun, 11am-5pm

What’s on

Jonathan Jones: Untitled (Transcriptions of country)

  • Galleries

An expanse of long rows of hundreds of delicate embroideries of native plants greet you as you enter the inaugural major exhibition in the newly relaunched and freshly renovated Artspace in Woolloomooloo. Meanwhile, strong and stoic illustrated portraits of Aboriginal elders are framed by stunning horseshoe-shaped arrangements of botanicals and natural objects; and intriguing sculptural assemblages are studded with carved emu eggs, masses of dried yellow paper daisies, piles of ceramics, and polished colonial furniture. With Untitled (Transcriptions of country), Wiradyuri and Kamilaroi artist Jonathan Jones educates viewers about a lesser-known tangent of our shared histories, and provokes questions about ownership.  Jones considers the colonial transportation, trade and translation of Australian native plants and animals, and of Aboriginal portraits, objects, and music. The exhibition examines the French expedition to the southern lands that was commissioned by Napoleon Bonaparte, led by Captain Nicolas Baudin in the years 1800-1803. As part of this expedition, an extraordinary collection comprising countless Australian native plants and animals, along with the largest known ensemble of Sydney Aboriginal objects, were taken back to France, and kept at the private residence of Napoléon and Joséphine Bonaparte, the Château de Malmaison.  For this exhibition, Jones undertook extensive research in both Australia and France, shining a light on the dark truth that this collection

