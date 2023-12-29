Time Out says

Many have called Woolloomooloo’s historic Gunnery Building ‘home’ over the years, including the artists who squatted there in the ’80s. In 1992, Artspace moved in – a leading institution for the production and presentation of contemporary art in the Asia Pacific – and for more than two decades it has filled the historic building with invigorating exhibitions.

In December 2023, the building re-opened to the public (after being closed off for two years) to reveal a stunning $19.2 million transformation of the state-of-the-art facility. Ushering in a new era and a 35-year lease, this is truly a top-to-bottom reinvention of the heritage-listed building – creating a visually striking, functional and accessible space that better reflects and enables the multi-pronged role that Artspace fulfils (there’s a lot more going on than just the exhibitions you see in-house). Read more about it over here.