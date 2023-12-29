Jonathan Jones: Untitled (Transcriptions of country)
An expanse of long rows of hundreds of delicate embroideries of native plants greet you as you enter the inaugural major exhibition in the newly relaunched and freshly renovated Artspace in Woolloomooloo. Meanwhile, strong and stoic illustrated portraits of Aboriginal elders are framed by stunning horseshoe-shaped arrangements of botanicals and natural objects; and intriguing sculptural assemblages are studded with carved emu eggs, masses of dried yellow paper daisies, piles of ceramics, and polished colonial furniture. With Untitled (Transcriptions of country), Wiradyuri and Kamilaroi artist Jonathan Jones educates viewers about a lesser-known tangent of our shared histories, and provokes questions about ownership. Jones considers the colonial transportation, trade and translation of Australian native plants and animals, and of Aboriginal portraits, objects, and music. The exhibition examines the French expedition to the southern lands that was commissioned by Napoleon Bonaparte, led by Captain Nicolas Baudin in the years 1800-1803. As part of this expedition, an extraordinary collection comprising countless Australian native plants and animals, along with the largest known ensemble of Sydney Aboriginal objects, were taken back to France, and kept at the private residence of Napoléon and Joséphine Bonaparte, the Château de Malmaison. For this exhibition, Jones undertook extensive research in both Australia and France, shining a light on the dark truth that this collection