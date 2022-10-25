Time Out says

Judith Neilson’s renowned art storage facility in Alexandria is opening up to the public for exclusive performances and events. If you want a chance to take a peek inside this award-winning "modern cathedral", you'll need to enter a free ballot and take your chances.

Dangrove sets a new benchmark for art storage and curation. It reflects Judith Neilson’s vision for her extraordinary White Rabbit Collection of contemporary art from China. Like Neilson’s other architectural commissions, such as the White Rabbit Gallery, Phoenix Central Park, and Indigo Slam, the central idea was to bring art and architecture together, creating a monument that combines practicality, sustainability, beauty, and innovation.

Music performances at Dangrove are curated by Beau Neilson, creative director and executive producer, Phoenix Central Park in Chippendale.