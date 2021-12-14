Walk along the edge of a pool of gold glitter in this art installation at Carriageworks

Centred around a pool of sparkling gold, Icarus, my Son features new video, sculptural and installation works by First Nations artist Dean Cross (who also currently features in Primavera at the MCA) and investigates ideas of home, ambition, cataclysm and loss.

This multi-faceted, semi-autobiographical exhibition takes inspiration from the ancient Greek tragedy of Icarus and Daedalus and examines themes universal to the experience of those in rural and remote communities who seek to expand their horizons. Ever heard the old adage "don't fly too close to the sun"? That comes from the myth of son and father Icarus and Daedalus, who attempted to escape from Crete by means of wings constructed from feathers and wax. Spoiler: it doesn't end well for poor Icarus.

Presented by Carriageworks in partnership with Goulburn Regional Art Gallery, Icarus, my Son was first staged at Goulburn Regional Art Gallery in August 2021 and was commissioned as part of their new biennial award the Good Initiative, of which Cross is the inaugural recipient. The exhibition is curated by Gina Mobayed and Daniel Mudie Cunningham, and is free to visit until January 30, 2022 at Carriageworks, Eveleigh's former railway workshop turned multi-arts and events precinct.

