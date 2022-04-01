Sydney
Edge of Chaos

  • Art, Installation
  • International Towers, Barangaroo
  1. Edge of Chaos exhibition. Police shields painted with artwork of police.
    Photograph: Vincenzo Amato
  2. Edge of Chaos exhibition, a set of four paintings of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in costumes.
    Photograph: Vincenzo Amato
Venture into the Metaverse at Sydney's first hybrid NFT exhibition

Straddle the line between physical reality and virtual reality at Edge of Chaos, the latest exhibition by award-winning stencil artist Luke Cornish. Held over two levels in Tower Three at Barangaroo, the exhibition is the first hybrid art and NFT exhibition to hit Sydney.

Cornish, who is known by the moniker E.L.K., is known for his photorealistic stencil art that frequently critiques authoritarian regimes and police brutality. At the exhibition, guests can venture into the Metaverse to co-create content with Cornish, or use virtual reality to visit the Louvre to see the Mona Lisa up close. Among the other exhibition highlights is Duco Van Breeman's 'The Kimmies', a set of works taking aim at North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. 

Throughout March, visitors can also join in on events with key speakers sharing their perspectives on the merits and artistry of NFTs. Edge of Chaos is open to the public until Friday, April 1 and tickets can be purchased here

Want more arty adventures? Check out our insider's guide to the Biennale of Sydney.

Adena Maier
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
International Towers
200 Barangaroo Ave
Sydney
2000
Price:
$22

