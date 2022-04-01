Time Out says

Straddle the line between physical reality and virtual reality at Edge of Chaos, the latest exhibition by award-winning stencil artist Luke Cornish. Held over two levels in Tower Three at Barangaroo, the exhibition is the first hybrid art and NFT exhibition to hit Sydney.

Cornish, who is known by the moniker E.L.K., is known for his photorealistic stencil art that frequently critiques authoritarian regimes and police brutality. At the exhibition, guests can venture into the Metaverse to co-create content with Cornish, or use virtual reality to visit the Louvre to see the Mona Lisa up close. Among the other exhibition highlights is Duco Van Breeman's 'The Kimmies', a set of works taking aim at North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Throughout March, visitors can also join in on events with key speakers sharing their perspectives on the merits and artistry of NFTs. Edge of Chaos is open to the public until Friday, April 1 and tickets can be purchased here.

