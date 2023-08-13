Time Out says

Wander through time, space and history at this incredible retrospective of one of the world's best travel photographers

We all know the story of the Afghan Girl. The searing portrait of an anonymous Afghan child with a pair of wildly green eyes has stood the test of time and war – its beauty, mystery and ability to wordlessly capture of the pain of a nation are all things that have struck a chord with millions of people since it was published by National Geographic in 1985.

This groundbreaking snapshot is the work of American photographer Steve McCurry, whose vivid shots of the most colourful and obscure people and corners of the world have been seen in more places than most of us can count. And now, they’re all coming to Sydney.

As of April 12, Sydney will become home to one of the most complete retrospectives of McCurry’s work ever seen. Named Icons, the exhibition will feature more than 100 large-format photographs of McCurry’s most famous images, including (of course), the portrait of Sharbat Gula, otherwise known as the 'Afghan Girl'.

You will get the chance to wander through time, history and the most remote corners of the world. Get transported to a desert in Jordan, a dust storm in rural India, an oil field in ‘90s Kuwait, and a silent green river in Kashmir – along with a whole host of other wild and wonderful places. No matter where you go with McCurry, humanity – in all its complex, beautiful contradictions – is always the protagonist.

All of this visceral travel will be going down in the revitalised Walsh Bay Arts Precinct on the Sydney Harbour foreshore from April 12 to August 13, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the public on Wednesday, March 1 at 8am (so prime those clocks), but you can pop your name on the waitlist right now.

You don’t want to miss this.

