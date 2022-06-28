Sydney
Production image from Bonnie & Clyde at Hayes Theatre
Photograph: Hayes Theatre Co/Grant Leslie

If you only see one thing this week...

Time Out Sydney’s arts and culture editor shares her must-sees of the week

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher
Make it this murderous musical

There seems to be no limit to the number of spectacular musicals rolling out the red carpet at Sydney’s big theatres this year, with blockbusters like Moulin Rouge! The Musical getting saucy at the Capitol and Mary Poppins currently making magic at the Lyric. However the show I’m tipping for this week has taken over the more intimate confines of the 111-seat Hayes Theatre, just off Kings Cross. Bonnie & Clyde (until Jul 17) is a wild ride with a blues and rockabilly-infused score that has a touch of O Brother, Where Art Thou? to it. There’s something special about actually being close enough to see the performers’ facial expressions as they evoke deep joy and crushing sorrow at this pint-sized venue. And in this show, it’s quite a treat to see a vintage car complete with flashing headlights conjured from the minimalist staging. Finally, Kings Cross also has the perfect bar where you can debrief after a show at the Hayes with a light supper and a nightcap. After several decades, one of Sydney’s oldest cafés has been reborn as one of Sydney’s coolest (and tiniest) bars. Piccolo Bar (6 Roslyn St, Kings Cross) is open late, and don’t be put off if you see the outdoor seating packed away on your approach – after a certain time of night, the outdoor antics have to end but the drinks are still pouring indoors. 

Piccolo Bar in Kings CrossPhotograph: Supplied/Piccolo Bar

Or, Ben Law’s butt

While the Archibald Prize (until Aug 28) is well known for being filled with famous faces, one of the other highlights in Australia’s favourite art prize this year is a painted depiction of the strikingly tan-lined behind of writer and broadcaster Benjamin Law. Law is depicted by four-time Archie finalist Jordan Richardson as a lounging nude venus. Clapping eyes on this painting for the first time made me smile so much, not only for the touch of cheeky humour, but also for the beauty of the Baroque composition. Want to sound smart to your gallery buddy? You’ll be an Archie pro in no time with our beginner’s guide to the Archibald Prize. While you’re in the hallowed halls of the Art Gallery of NSW, it’s also worth checking out Treasure Island, the first major solo exhibition from leading First Nations contemporary artist Daniel Boyd. 

'Venus', Jordan RichardsonPhotograph: Supplied/AGNSW | 'Venus', Jordan Richardson

