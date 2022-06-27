Time Out says

Drawing inspiration from the land and vistas around them, dynamic sister duo Vivienne McDonald and Debra Balloch are launching their latest exhibition, In Here and Out There at Gallery 47 in the picturesque township of Rylestone this June In tandem with local ceramacist, Sue Foldhazy, the exhibition of landscapes, still-lifes, and portraits will run from June 4 to 27.

Sydney-based McDonald is an award-winning mixed medium artist specialising in impressionistic, one of a kind artworks in oil, watercolour and drawings. A designer for decades, she now practices art for the sheer joy that it brings to the soul and undertook her studies in oil and watercolour painting at the Royal Art Society of NSW, where she is now a Fellow (F.R.A.S) and a member of its council. Inspired by the sparkling waters of the harbour and beaches, McDonald also loves observing the Australian bush with its endless nuances in colour and light.

Balloch found her passion to draw and paint early in life and has followed it since. During a long career as a textile designer, she studied oil painting at the Royal Art Society and has since been elevated to a Fellow (F.R.A.S.). Although she lived in Sydney most of her life, Balloch is now at home in the village of Rylstone, beside the Cudgegong River. This, with all it’s seasonal changes, along with her attraction to the everyday things in life, is evident in her award-winning artwork. She is drawn to tonal contrast, rich colours and negative spaces, no matter the subject.

