In Here and Out There

  • Art, Galleries
  • Gallery 47
  1. A landscape of grass with puddles and trees
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. A plate of figs, grapes, blue cheese and whisky
    Photograph: Supplied
  3. A landscape of the dam on the Cudgegong river
    Photograph: Supplied
  4. Still life of Japonia fruit on a lace cloth
    Photograph: Supplied
Check out this regional art extravaganza by a dynamic sister duo near Mudgee

Drawing inspiration from the land and vistas around them, dynamic sister duo Vivienne McDonald and Debra Balloch are launching their latest exhibition, In Here and Out There at Gallery 47 in the picturesque township of Rylestone this June In tandem with local ceramacist, Sue Foldhazy, the exhibition of landscapes, still-lifes, and portraits will run from June 4 to 27.

This is definitely one to put on your list while exploring the stunning wine country of Mudgee and surrounds. Speaking of which, why not check out our guide to a whirlwind tour of the area?

Sydney-based McDonald is an award-winning mixed medium artist specialising in impressionistic, one of a kind artworks in oil, watercolour and drawings. A designer for decades, she now practices art for the sheer joy that it brings to the soul and undertook her studies in oil and watercolour painting at the Royal Art Society of NSW, where she is now a Fellow (F.R.A.S) and a member of its council. Inspired by the sparkling waters of the harbour and beaches, McDonald also loves observing the Australian bush with its endless nuances in colour and light. 

Balloch found her passion to draw and paint early in life and has followed it since. During a long career as a textile designer, she studied oil painting at the Royal Art Society and has since been elevated to a Fellow (F.R.A.S.). Although she lived in Sydney most of her life, Balloch is now at home in the village of Rylstone, beside the Cudgegong River. This, with all it’s seasonal changes, along with her attraction to the everyday things in life, is evident in her award-winning artwork. She is drawn to tonal contrast, rich colours and negative spaces, no matter the subject.

Want to know what's for dinner in Rylestone? We're thinking yum cha.

Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Event website:
www.viviennemcdonald.com/
Address:
Gallery 47
47 Louee Street
Rylestone
2849
Contact:
www.facebook.com/Gallery47rylstone
02 6379 1338
ginny@numberfortyseven.com.au
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
9am-3:30pm

Dates and times

