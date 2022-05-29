A guide to Mudgee

Eating

If you only eat one fancy meal in Mudgee, it’s a tough call between three of the best local fine dining experiences – two of which reside within wineries, naturally.

At the beautifully biodynamic Lowe Family Wine Co, its on-site hatted restaurant, the Zin House has the most in-demand tables in town. You'll need to book well in advance. The produce is not only seasonal and local, but most of it is sourced right there from the garden – which you're welcome to wander through between your set menu of five courses. Set in a former farmhouse, at this restaurant they don’t reset tables, giving you plenty of space to dine at a relaxed pace. Sat atop a hill, the west-facing porch of the terrace gets stunning sunsets – a perfect accompaniment to a Gooree Park wagyu and a smooth, fruity glass of organic zinfandel from the very vines the restaurant overlooks.

Over at Robert Stein vineyard, a winery that also comes with its own Motorcycle Museum, the Pipeclay Pumphouse is focussed on paddock to plate dining. Here, 50 per cent of the produce is grown and sourced on the property, and the other half is sourced within a 100 kilometer radius. Post-lockdown, the restaurant has moved to a degustation-only model for lunch and dinner, with a six-course set menu that changes every two to three weeks. If you only come for one dish, it has to be the gnocchi with duck and mushroom ragu, derived from chef Andi Crestani’s grandmother’s recipe. Get the most out of your two-hour-ish long gastronomical journey by adding on the matched wine pairing for each dish, with a choice of sticking to Robert Stein’s finest or exploring more options from the Mudgee region.

For a dining and cultural encounter unlike any other, the Warakirri Dining Experience at Indigiearth is unforgettable. Pioneered by chef, owner and Ngemba Weilwan woman, Sharon Winsor, you'll enjoy dishes and cocktails created with Australian native ingredients and a fusion of modern techniques. Over the four-hour experience in an outdoor setting, the bush tucker degustation is interspersed with cultural entertainment, storytelling and a smoking ceremony.

If you're just really in the mood for a burger, 53 Food Co on the grounds of Huntington Estate Winery more than hits the spot with signature patties, secret sauce and loaded fries. For something simple, Alby and Esthers right in town does all-day jaffles that can undo the results of even the most vigorous wine tasting session. For an unpretentious feed and good coffee in a rustic former butcher shop, the Butcher Shop Café will have you taken care of. Or, for hand-made dumplings, go to the nearby town of Rylstone and visit 29Nine99 Yum Cha + Tea House where owner Na Lan folds each morsel with obsessive care.

If you’re looking for something to fill your empty esky (aside from wine, of course), you’ll wanna have some ice bricks at the ready for a haul from High Valley Cheese Co. Mudgee’s own artisanal cheesemaker can be found on platters of many local wineries, and you can’t walk away from a cheese tasting at their pop-up stall – which shares an address with the cellar door for Gilbert Family Wines – without buying at least a couple of jars of creamy marinated fetta.