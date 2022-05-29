A guide to Mudgee

Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
  1. A cellar door in a large corrugated iron warehouse is covered in flowering purple vines and flanked by wine barrels, people are walking to the door
    Photograph: Supplied/Lowe Family Wine Co
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Pipeclay Pumphouse Restaurant
    Photograph: Supplied/Robert Stein Vineyard and Pipeclay Pumphouse
    PreviousNext
    /2

How to spend a weekend away in Mudgee

Wineries, country accommodation, rolling greens and stunning sunsets abound in the Mudgee region

Alyx Gorman
Alannah Maher
Written by
Alyx Gorman
&
Alannah Maher
Advertising

‘Mudgee’ comes from the Wiradjuri word ‘Moothi’ which means, romantically, ‘Nest in the Hills’. Flying in, you can see the truth to this moniker, Mudgee is a valley surrounded by gently curved peaks. It has a climate several degrees warmer than the surrounding high country, which, along with sandy loam soil, makes the area attractive to viticulturalists.

Wine, and the accompanying fresh produce of a fertile wine country, are the most obvious drawcards of the region. We've even thrown together a list of the best wineries to visit while you're there. But you’ll also find national parks, heritage villages and artists’ towns in these here hills, alongside some truly excellent accommodation options.

The slower pace and down-to-earth country hospitality are also attractive to Sydneysiders looking to escape the grind. The community has been through it – before lockdowns put the tourist trade on hiatus, heavy, lingering smoke from the 2019-20 summer bushfires saw many wineries lose their yield to smoke taint. Now that the state has opened up (hopefully for good) the visitors have flooded back in, drawn in by the promise of good wine, food, and fresh country air. Local businesses are welcoming the influx of visitors, as well as practices to maintain physical distancing and public health – so make sure you plan ahead to avoid disappointment. You might need to stick to a timed, seated booking for a tasting at some cellar doors, but the payoff is the attention to detail the wineries now have space to provide.

Want more travel inspiration? Here's six places where you can feel like you’re overseas without ever leaving NSW.

A guide to Mudgee

Drinking
Photograph: Alannah Maher | Exclusively Mudgee

Drinking

Of course, the wineries are the main drawcard for any self-respecting sipper visiting the Mudgee region – and with more than 35 cellar doors and 44 grape varieties, you’re spoilt for choice. If you love a rich red, Huntington Estate has some gorgeous picks. For charming biodynamic bliss, Lowe Family Wine Co will win your heart. For a smaller family feel complete with a sweet staffy pup who will crawl under your table, Burnbrae's cellar door has it. Check out our guide to the best wineries in Mudgee for a full lay of the land.

Not sure where to get started? We recommend booking in a private tasting experience with Exclusively Mudgee. Steph, who has been in the local wine industry for over a decade, will come to your accommodation with six bottles of wine curated to your palate to taste (and keep) along with a locally-sourced cheese platter and top-notch banter. Many of the wines she sources are ones you won’t find at a cellar door, they’re small-batch labors of love from winemakers who are kept busy growing commercial crops for bigger brands. 

If you’re a beer drinker, this cool climate vino paradise won’t leave you without a frothy one to knock back. Mudgee Brewing Co pours craft brews ranging from the dark and chocolatey Mudgee Mud Imperial Stout to the mild and cloudy Mudgee Wheat. If you prefer your lager no-fuss, Burnbrae Wines turned their winemaking expertise to create the crisp, clean 548 Lager available from its cellar door.

Eating
Photograph: Supplied/Pipeclay Pumphouse

Eating

If you only eat one fancy meal in Mudgee, it’s a tough call between three of the best local fine dining experiences – two of which reside within wineries, naturally.

At the beautifully biodynamic Lowe Family Wine Co, its on-site hatted restaurant, the Zin House has the most in-demand tables in town. You'll need to book well in advance. The produce is not only seasonal and local, but most of it is sourced right there from the garden – which you're welcome to wander through between your set menu of five courses. Set in a former farmhouse, at this restaurant they don’t reset tables, giving you plenty of space to dine at a relaxed pace. Sat atop a hill, the west-facing porch of the terrace gets stunning sunsets – a perfect accompaniment to a Gooree Park wagyu and a smooth, fruity glass of organic zinfandel from the very vines the restaurant overlooks. 

Over at Robert Stein vineyard, a winery that also comes with its own Motorcycle Museum, the Pipeclay Pumphouse is focussed on paddock to plate dining. Here, 50 per cent of the produce is grown and sourced on the property, and the other half is sourced within a 100 kilometer radius. Post-lockdown, the restaurant has moved to a degustation-only model for lunch and dinner, with a six-course set menu that changes every two to three weeks. If you only come for one dish, it has to be the gnocchi with duck and mushroom ragu, derived from chef Andi Crestani’s grandmother’s recipe. Get the most out of your two-hour-ish long gastronomical journey by adding on the matched wine pairing for each dish, with a choice of sticking to Robert Stein’s finest or exploring more options from the Mudgee region.

For a dining and cultural encounter unlike any other, the Warakirri Dining Experience at Indigiearth is unforgettable. Pioneered by chef, owner and Ngemba Weilwan woman, Sharon Winsor, you'll enjoy dishes and cocktails created with Australian native ingredients and a fusion of modern techniques. Over the four-hour experience in an outdoor setting, the bush tucker degustation is interspersed with cultural entertainment, storytelling and a smoking ceremony. 

If you're just really in the mood for a burger, 53 Food Co on the grounds of Huntington Estate Winery more than hits the spot with signature patties, secret sauce and loaded fries. For something simple, Alby and Esthers right in town does all-day jaffles that can undo the results of even the most vigorous wine tasting session. For an unpretentious feed and good coffee in a rustic former butcher shop, the Butcher Shop Café will have you taken care of. Or, for hand-made dumplings, go to the nearby town of Rylstone and visit 29Nine99 Yum Cha + Tea House where owner Na Lan folds each morsel with obsessive care.

If you’re looking for something to fill your empty esky (aside from wine, of course), you’ll wanna have some ice bricks at the ready for a haul from High Valley Cheese Co. Mudgee’s own artisanal cheesemaker can be found on platters of many local wineries, and you can’t walk away from a cheese tasting at their pop-up stall – which shares an address with the cellar door for Gilbert Family Wines – without buying at least a couple of jars of creamy marinated fetta. 

Advertising
Where to stay
Photograph: Supplied/Glenayr Farm

Where to stay

To get the most out of a country getaway, you can’t go past the tranquility of a farm-stay. If you want all the back-to-nature perks without the fuss of traditional camping or the maintenance of your own camper van, Glenayr Farm is a great place to base yourself. There are two private villas for couples and four bell tents equipped with luxury queen beds. You can read our glamping review for more intel. About 30 minutes out of Mudgee (with cellar doors dotted between) Glenayr Farm is also a 320-acre working sheep property, and you might find the woolly residents wandering around, along with wild kangaroos and a couple of gentle cows who are keen for pats. 

Twenty-five minutes north of Mudgee, Sierra Escape is an off-the-grid, accommodation experience that offers the comforts of a five-star hotel. They call this glamping, but the similarity to camping stops at the canvas walls. Elsewhere, one of the prettiest farm-stays is Peppertree Hill. With accommodation options ranging from 15-person farmsteads to one-bedroom cottages, this country retreat on a working cattle farm has elegant, modern decor that is far from country-rustic. An eight-minute drive from the centre of Mudgee, it is still remote enough to get glittering, star-filled nights. If you’d prefer your accommodation settled amongst working vineyards rather than grazing fields, the Old Post Office Cottage, a renovated building originating in the early 1920s, can accommodate up to three couples (or a family) five minutes out of Mudgee. 

Things to do
Photograph: Supplied/Rosby Wines

Things to do

Though Mudgee is the centre of the region, there are plenty of small towns worth exploring, all within a half hour’s drive. The 19th-century gold rush town of Gulgong has streets lined with historic buildings, a tiny Pioneers Museum and even the Prince of Wales Opera House, which still hosts the occasional gig to this day.

Live out your fairy fantasies in Ferntree Gully Reserve, which has a number of bushwalking tracks – including some that wind around the rainforest floor, staying cool even on hot days.

Fancy exploring your artistic side? Rosby Wines, which also plays host to the annual festival Sculptures in the Garden (Nov 6-21offers workshops and short courses by visiting artists, including life drawing, landscape painting and portraiture. 

If you'd like to learn more about the region's history, you can join an hour-long stroll with Mudgee Heritage Walking Tours most Saturdays, which is run by an enterprising local teenager. 

Advertising
Getting around
Photograph: Supplied

Getting around

If you’re planning on touring wineries – and you should be – you really shouldn’t be driving. Fortunately, there are other ways to vineyard hop.

Mudgee Tourist Bus is the simplest solution. They offer chauffeur-services for groups of two or more, half-day tours start at $85 per person. They can help you pick the wineries, or you can design your own itinerary.

Meanwhile, for those that want to get their adrenaline going between sips, Mudgee Trikes will zoom you around on a roarsome Mustang trike starting at $140 an hour for two people. Be warned, this method is not for the motorcycle-shy.

Think you’re the ultimate baller? Then Mudgee Commercial Helicopters is the way to go – they offer two stop winery tours, including an aerial look-see of Mudgee town and surrounds, for $800 for up to four people. Tourist flights are currently on hiatus due to physical distancing but are due to resume soon, you can make an enquiry here.

Advertising
Getting there
Photograph: Supplied

Getting there

Mudgee is a four hour drive from Sydney, and the journey takes you straight through the Blue Mountains. This makes it perfect for a multi-day road trip. But, if you want to head straight there, small-craft airline Pelican flies direct to Mudgee daily starting from $72 one way. You even get your own check-in counter at the airport.

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.