Karla Dickens: Embracing Shadows

  • Art
  • Campbelltown Arts Centre, Campbelltown
Painting of koalas with skeletons gripping to trees
Photography: Supplied | Karla Dickens, 'Cuddling Bones', 2022
Dickens' first ever major survey exhibition explores marginalisation, gender discrimination and devastating floods

Wiradjuri artist Karla Dickens has assembled a range of her works to form the new exhibition Embracing Shadows, showcasing her 30 year career at the Campbelltown Arts Centre. 

This free exhibition shines a spotlight on female identity and racial discrimination, two themes that Dickens' work engages with in a profound and honest way. She explores and melds mediums to create pieces that are pastiches of what it means to be a woman and a First Nations person in a post-colonial Australia.  

Her influential pieces have seen the walls of Carriageworks, the Art Gallery of NSW, the National Gallery of Australia and the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia. She is a force to be reckoned with, immortalised recently in fellow artist and friend Blak Douglas’ Archibald Prize winning portrait of her

Some of Dickens’ featured works include ‘Bound’ (2015), a set of straightjackets decorated to represent the difficulty of seeking liberation from abusive relationships, and ‘Return to Sender’ (2022), a repurposing of vintage postcards that contrasts derogatory greetings with empowering messages. The exhibition will also premiere ‘Disastrous’, a new series created following the record-breaking floods that devastated the artist’s hometown of Lismore in early 2022.

Dickens has long been unapologetic for the provocative nature of her pieces, and treats art-making as a useful tool in the pursuit of catharsis. Speaking on the exhibition, she said: “I’ve been healing from the generational trauma stemming from the abuse of Aboriginal women for years, and for me this process involves making art. Australia has a brutal history when it comes to the treatment of women, which is often overlooked."

This exhibition of Dickens’ greats is a wonderfully curated navigation of what it means to be a so-called Australian. 

This free exhibition is showing at Campbelltown Art Centre until March 12, 2023. 

Want more? Check out the best art exhibtions to see in Sydney this month.

Written by Caitlyn Todoroski

Event website:
c-a-c.com.au/karla-dickens-embracing-shadows/#
Address:
Campbelltown Arts Centre
1 Art Gallery Rd
Campbelltown
Sydney
2560
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
10am-4pm

