Rosie Deacon and Ken Done have filled this exciting new gallery in the Southern Highlands with vibrant artworks

The most exciting new gallery worth your next day trip from Sydney has been filled to the brim with an explosion of colour created by two of Australia’s most vibrant artists, Ken Done and Rosie Deacon.

Both artists are known for their bold colour palettes and ability to capture the quintessential Australian experience, and Spring Collection offers a rare encounter of two colliding worlds, featuring a new series of never-before-seen works by Done alongside a major new installation by Deacon. Commissioned by Ngununggula gallery to create a work inspired by Done, Deacon’s immersive installation grows and stretches from the gallery walls, floors and ceiling, allowing the viewer to feel like they are essentially walking inside a painting.

“I’ve known Rosie for several years and knew of the impact Ken has had on her work,” says director of Ngununggula Megan Monte. “When the opportunity came up to introduce them and suggest an exhibition, it felt meant to be, and such a natural pairing. The way they see the world is very similar, while upon first look their works speak to colour, fashion and tourism notions, they are underpinned by more serious matters of mortality, asking us to look beyond the playful surface.”

You have no doubt seen Ken Done’s signature style splashed across a tea towel or one of your mum’s favourite chunky jumpers from the ’80s. Time Out recently spoke with the 81-year-old artist about his recognisable art style and his enduring muse, Sydney. We feel this quote sums up the energy he brings to this exhibition:

“I am not as good as a five-year-old. I would love at the end of my life to be able to bring back that absolute freshness that you have when you’re of that age. I can beat most eight- or nine-year-olds, but I cannot beat a five-year-old.”

The exhibition seeks to capture the hearts and minds of all ages and features a tactile making space as well as the artists’ recent collaboration for fashion house Romance Was Born, presented to the public for the first time.

Situated about 90 minutes from Sydney, Ngununggula is the Southern Highlands’ first regional art gallery. Founded by celebrated artist Ben Quilty and surrounded by landscaped gardens and a new café, it raises the bar for rural arts institutions.

Spring Collection is open free to the public until October 9, from Monday to Sunday, 10am-4pm.

