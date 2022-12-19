Disposable income shouldn’t be a barrier to squeezing the most out of artsy and cultural offerings. The city is set to sizzle when Sydney Festival fires up the summertime revelry with 25 days of events this January. There are more than 100 events to choose from – 26 of those will be free, and a bunch of them won’t cost you an arm and a leg either.

If you won’t make it to Sydney this summer or you’re staying home for any reason, the Sydney Festival At Home program has been created so anyone, anywhere, on any device can discover and enjoy Sydney Festival content any time. It features an evolving mix of livestreams, work from emerging artists and more – and it is all totally free to view.

Meanwhile, if you’re getting out and about, we’ve rounded up our top picks of free Sydney Festival experiences, as well as events for under $30 and less than $50. Bust out your planner and fire up the group chat, it’s time to make this a summer to remember, at any budget.

Thirsty for live music? Sydney Festival's music programmer shared his top gig picks with us.