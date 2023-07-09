Time Out says

The MCA is showing a diverse range of artworks for its exciting chapter in this biennial of Australian art

Over at the Museum of Contemporary Art's leg of The National, new work from 13 Australian artists and collectives is presented, and each of them is instricate and granular in their focus.

Simryn Gill has created a poetic evocation of the now-demolished garden of her elderly Italian neighbour in Marrickville, which connects local and personal experiences to broader questions of place and belonging. Elsewhere, Allison Chhorn’s immersive video installation invites you to step inside a ‘shade house’ shrouded in moving projections; Chhorn’s work meditates on the daily routines of her Cambodian-Australian family and addresses histories of migration and the ongoing effects of colonisation.

Collaborative and community-based practices have a strong presence at the MCA, including a powerful video installation produced by artists from Jilamara Arts Centre filmed on Country in the remote Milikapiti community in the Tiwi Islands.

Curated by Jane Devery, this exhibition is free to explore until July 9.

