The largest Christmas lights display in the Southern Hemisphere is right on Sydney's doorstep

When it comes to over-the-top displays of Chrissy lights, the Hunter Valley Gardens really takes the pudding. Every year, the well-manicured greenery of these parklands is bejewelled with some three million glittering lights. This year is no exception – the trials and tribulations of 2020 could not stop this spectacular from twinkling to life.

You’d have to be a real grinch not to be charmed by the Southern Hemisphere's largest light show. So gather up the family, the friends or someone special and set off on the two-hour-ish drive into wine country.

Wander through more than 20 interactive displays and tunnels of light over 14 hectares. Dream no longer of a white Christmas, with a snowy display filled with arctic animals and frost-capped trees, have a cheeky kiss under the mistletoe at the romantic Lovers' Corner, and talk everyone’s ears off about your gap year in Europe (or the places you dream of ticking off your bucket list) at the Around the World display.

While they're certainly the main event, there’s more than just lights on offer. There are also rides for the little ones, including the Ferris wheel, teacups and Venetian carousel; live entertainers; and food and drink stalls to round out your outing. Start a new tradition with hot chocolate and churros, or feast on loaded fries, dumplings, spuds, pizza, burritos, burgers, hotdogs, crepes, pancakes, doughnuts, gelato and more.

The Christmas Lights Spectacular is open every evening from 5.30–10pm (excluding Christmas Day). The festive magic continues into the new year, with the displays open to the public until January 26.

This year all visitors must pre-purchase tickets and stick to allocated times and dates, so no deciding to bring along an extra person on the day. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for children, with special prices for families. Book in here.