Where to buy Christmas trees in Sydney
Christmas trees are at the centre of festive activity in Sydney, so we've rounded up the options for sourcing holiday fir trees
There’s nothing like a big, bright Christmas tree to transform an ordinary living room into a festive wonderland. We've collected a sleigh-load of options around Sydney that will have you covered for whatever you want out of your Yuletide greenery – whether that be the fresh pine smell of a traditional live tree filling your home, a cute potted tree that will live on, or a glammed-up artificial tree that’s not going to leave a spiky mess behind (or add to Christmas landfill). We’ve found the nearby Christmas tree sellers that deliver the goods – sometimes directly to your door. Take a look at our list below for real Christmas trees, trees for hire, and environmentally-friendly options.
After some gifts to put under that tree? Check out the best Christmas markets in Sydney.
RECOMMENDED: New Year's Eve parties in Sydney.
Find real Christmas trees
Merlino’s Christmas Trees
Whether you’re after a towering tree or a mini potted tree, Merlino’s Christmas Trees are sure to have what you need. There are seven sizes of real cut Christmas trees (ranging from 5ft to over 8.5ft) and potted Christmas trees available in two species and multiple sizes. Plus, they offer free delivery within two kilometres of the site. In 2019 Merlino's will be open from November 27–December 23.
Carriageworks Farmers Market
This popular weekend market is a go-to for fans of fresh produce and delightfully varied breakfast options, but for a few weeks it is also a port of call for Christmas tree shoppers. Dural Christmas Tree Farm is setting up shop at the markets on November 30, and December 7 and 14. An extra special Carriageworks Christmas Market on December 21 will also have more than 120 producers selling festive goods and last-minute fresh fir trees.
The Best Gift Market
Christmas by the beach is a bit of an Aussie ideal, so get this year’s salty festivities going by doing your Xmas shopping on the sand. The Best Gift Market brings a host of sustainable and ethical gifts and festive food to Coogee Beach, and you can also pick up your tree by the sea. Head down to the beach on November 17 to live your Australian Yuletide fantasy.
Shop for ethical trees
Floraly Christmas tree delivery
Getting out to the woods (read: Christmas tree farms or markets) dressed in full lumberjack attire to find the perfect Yuletide fir can be a hassle for many. Fortunately, this year the festive flora can come to you, courtesy of online plant retailer Floraly. The Redfern-based eco-friendly flower delivery service is launching an adorable Christmas tree delivery project that’ll fit out your living room with seasonal, sustainable sparkle with just a click of a button.
Dural Christmas Tree Farm
Dural Christmas Tree Farm sells real pine Christmas trees that are available for delivery, and they also offer post-Christmas tree pick-up and recycling. For $35-$65, they’ll collect your used tree, mulch it back at their farm and use the waste to help look after next year’s crop. If you can’t make it out to their farm, which is open to vistors from November 16 – where you can also visit real reindeers and farm animals – Dural Christmas Tree Farm takes care of orders online and over the phone, and they will also be at Carriageworks Farmers Markets.
Reverse Garbage - Marrickville
At Reverse Garbage you can buy an artificial Christmas tree that has been donated from a previous owner or discover stacks of materials to get crafty with and build your own makeshift tree. They also have barrels full of recycled Christmas decorations and bundles of Christmas cards. Check out their website for workshops to make your own wreath or other festive goodies. While you’re there, explore the warehouse – you never know what whacky doodads you might discover, which are usually priced between $30-$50.
School Trees
As wonderful as it is to fill your home with the smell of a real pine tree over Christmas, the time and distance involved in seeking a tree can be prohibitive. A bunch of Sydney primary schools have banded together to solve this holiday problem. Order through the School Trees initiative and you can pick up a tree from your neighbourhood school. They order in bulk, saving you money, and proceeds raised go into the school's P&C. The trees stand about two metres tall and they also have tree stands and Chrissy pud for sale. There are pick-up schools across Sydney – check out the website for details.
Hire trees with ease
Elf Help
Elf Help deliver, install, decorate and un-install real Christmas trees for homes and business – taking all the awkwardness out of who gets to put the star on top. Elf Help will transport a fully decorated tree with your choice of coloured ornaments and ribbons. Rather decorate it yourself? Elf Help also sell and deliver undecorated Christmas trees starting from $198. Tree deliveries, installation, de-installation and pick-up range from $286 to $1012.
Run out of holiday funds?
The best cheap eats in Sydney
Dining out on a dime is one of this city's great thrills. Here are our picks for Sydney's best eats on a budget. We've tasted everything from banh mi to tonkotsu ramen, biang biang noodles and vegan burgers without breaking the bank.