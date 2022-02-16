Sydney
Courtney Act gets her face measured for her wax figure
Photograph: Supplied/Madame Tussauds Sydney

Drag megastar Courtney Act to be honoured with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds

The celebrity drag queen is marking their 40th birthday by sealing it in wax

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher
Somebody, call Brenda! February 18 marks two momentous occasions – the first day of the 44th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival, and the 40th birthday of Shane Jenek, aka international celeb drag superstar and self-described ‘Aussie trinket’ Courtney Act. To mark the occasion, Madame Tussauds Sydney is sealing the deal with the announcement that Act is to be honoured with her very own wax figure later this year.

Courtney’s world-first wax figure will be unveiled exclusively in Sydney in December 2022 and will star front and centre of the all-new PRIDE zone – an interactive space that will celebrate love, equality, diversity – and pay homage to Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ community. It will be erected just in time for Sydney WorldPride in 2023. 

With a successful drag career spanning two decades, Courtney Act is a multi-talented and glamourous global star. Her wax work is set to cut a fine figure, dressed in her iconic 2020 Mardi Gras rainbow, Swarovski covered Marco Marco dress, paired with glitter Louboutins (both donated by Courtney) and her hair styled in her signature high ponytail.

In the meantime, Courtney has a busy calendar coming up. She will be one of the co-hosts for the ABC’s live coverage of the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade on March 6, and she will also take on her first dramatic acting role on stage in Sydney Theatre Company’s Blithe Spirit (Mar 16-May 21), where she plays the glamorous ghost of a tortured writer’s deceased first wife. Oh, she's also competing in the new season of Dancing with the Stars: All Stars, recently dropped a memoir, and has ticked off too many other things to mention.

Ready to party? Check out our evolving guide to the best events at Sydney Mardi Gras.

