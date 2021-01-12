The city has a special atmosphere when the pinnacle Mardi Gras event rolls down Oxford Street

The biggest party of the year will not be going ahead in its usual form in 2021. The annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade will be diverted from its traditional march down Oxford Street, through the heart of Sydney’s queer nightlife district, and instead be replaced by a ticketed event at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SGC).

Some 5,000 paraders from over 100 LGBTQI+ community groups will march in the new look parade – smaller floats and bigger costumes are the directive for this year's procession – which showcases LGBTQI+ culture and community. An impressive 46,000 punters will be permitted to enter the SCG to watch, with parade partner SBS broadcasting the event live.

There will also be 2,000 free tickets up for grabs for LGBTQIA+ community members who have been financially impacted in 2020. The tickets will be randomly allocated via a ballot system where 1,000 people will be selected to receive a double pass to attend the Parade. People can apply here.

This will be the 43rd Sydney Mardi Gras Parade, and it's quite a feat that it's going ahead at all. The 2020 festival was the last major event before Sydney went into lockdown and the phrase “At least we had Mardi Gras…” has been a common sentiment amongst those pining for the sweaty, glittery escapism of major gatherings and queer dancefloors like the Mardi Gras after-parties that raged around the city.

Note: ticket sales for the parade were paused on January 4. Additonal information will be provided here as government recommendations continue to evolve.