Sky Deck

  • Attractions
  • Barangaroo
Three people take in the view from the Crown Tower Sky Deck
Photograph: Supplied/Crown
Time Out says

Expect 180-degree views of Sydney’s most famous vistas from atop Sydney’s tallest tower

For decades, the Sydney Tower could confidently boast the best views in the city, which visitors could enjoy from the Golden Bucket’s revolving restaurant, and more recently, from its retro-fabulous cocktail lounge. But then along came a tower that not only transformed Sydney’s skyline but also ended Sydney Tower’s reign as the city’s tallest building. And now, visitors to Crown Tower at Barangaroo have the chance to see just what incredible views such a lofty piece of architecture can deliver. 

Sky Deck is located on the 83rd floor of the skyscraper, 249-metres above street level, and offers 180-degree views of Sydney Harbour, overlooking the twin icons of the Sydney Opera House and the Harbour Bridge, and on a clear day, views that reach as far as Manly and North Head and the Blue Mountains to the city’s far west. 

From Saturday, February 26, there will be six guided tours on offer every day, including sunrise and sunset viewings. Guests can even pair their trip to Sky Deck with a post-tour meal – either breakfast or lunch – at the Waiting Room, one of Crown Tower's many fine restaurants. 

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon

Details

Address:
Crown Tower
1 Barangaroo Ave
Barangaroo
Sydney
2000
Contact:
www.crownsydney.com.au/induldge/attractions/sky-deck
