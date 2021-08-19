The team at conceptual cocktail bar PS40 are no strangers to thinking outside the box, with wild ingredients like clarified beetroot juice, sweet potato and sage making appearances on their drinks list. However now, Michael Chiem, the mad genius behind the bar, is thinking very much inside the box – so that box can be delivered to your house.

PS40 has teamed up with the guys who turned watermelon into Sydney's most 'grammable cake, Black Star Pastry, to create an at-home experience quite unlike anything else currently on the market. Chiem undertook the arduous task of sampling cake for the last month to concoct the perfect cocktail pairings based on Black Star's famed strawberry watermelon, pistachio lemon zen and Japanese forest cakes. The limited-edition cocktails are available in a three pack ($80) with each 250mL bottle designed to serve two. You can also select your own cake slices or opt for the curated cake and cocktail combo ($125).

The custom bottled cocktails, crafted around Black Star Pastry’s most celebrated cakes, are available to order now for home delivery through Black Star Pastry’s online store.

