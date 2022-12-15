Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

BrewDog South Eveleigh

  • Bars
  • Eveleigh
  1. Photograph: BrewDog/Supplied
    Photograph: BrewDog/Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. The inside of the new Brewdog brewery in South Eveleigh
    Photograph: Supplied/BrewDog
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Brewdog
    Photograph: Brewdog
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Outside Brewdog in South Eveleigh
    Photograph: Supplied/Brewdog
    PreviousNext
    /4
Book online
Advertising

Time Out says

Located in South Eveleigh, the craft beer haven features a taproom, bar and epic beer garden

In great news for craft beer lovers, one of the world’s biggest and OG craft breweries BrewDog has come to Sydney. 

Creating thirst-quenching golden ales since 2007, the Scottish-born brewery has opened a huge bar, taproom and lush beer garden in Sydney’s inner-city suburb of South Eveleigh. Housed in an historic locomotive workshop, the new bar and taproom holds up to 720 people, so you can imagine just how it’s going to go off in the summer months.

Expect to find more than 20 craft beers on tap from BrewDog as well as other local breweries and guest takeovers. There are also spirits, wines, cocktails and ciders, and alcohol-free options will be available. Food wise, half the menu is plant-based, so it’s good for vegans, vegetarians and veggie lovers, as well as serving juicy burgers, tasty pizzas, fresh salads and other snackable share plates.

Keep an eye out for a slew of fun weekly events including wings night, two-for-one vegan, trivia and exclusive beer launches and collabs.

Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
Bays 1 and 2, Locomotive Workshop
2 Locomotive Street
Eveleigh
Sydney
2015
Contact:
www.brewdog.com/au/south-eveleigh
02 8865 8345
Opening hours:
Sun-Wed 11am-7pm, Thu-Sun 11am-1am
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!