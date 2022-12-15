BrewDog South Eveleigh

Time Out says

In great news for craft beer lovers, one of the world’s biggest and OG craft breweries BrewDog has come to Sydney.

Creating thirst-quenching golden ales since 2007, the Scottish-born brewery has opened a huge bar, taproom and lush beer garden in Sydney’s inner-city suburb of South Eveleigh. Housed in an historic locomotive workshop, the new bar and taproom holds up to 720 people, so you can imagine just how it’s going to go off in the summer months.

Expect to find more than 20 craft beers on tap from BrewDog as well as other local breweries and guest takeovers. There are also spirits, wines, cocktails and ciders, and alcohol-free options will be available. Food wise, half the menu is plant-based, so it’s good for vegans, vegetarians and veggie lovers, as well as serving juicy burgers, tasty pizzas, fresh salads and other snackable share plates.

Keep an eye out for a slew of fun weekly events including wings night, two-for-one vegan, trivia and exclusive beer launches and collabs.