Cabana Bar

  • Bars
  • Sydney
  the exterior of cabana bar at martin place
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /5
  Two women with salads on the table, tacos and drinks in hand
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /5
  The tiki style round bar with neon signs on the wall
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /5
  A cheeseburger and chips
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /5
  Booth seating at Cabana bar
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /5
Time Out says

Get there fast, then take it slow at this tropical Martin Place bar

Off the back of the recent $170 million Martin Place revamp, a slew of impressive new bars and diners have found their homes at the heart of the CBD, including Sydney's largest outdoor terrace watering hole, Cabana Bar. This slice of tropicana amid the high rises comes courtesy of Tilley & Wills, the team behind the award-winning inner-city restaurant precinct, Verandah. Cabana brings the holiday vibes with pretty pastel pinks, marble and gold accents, and lush vertical gardens throughout.

It also happens to boast one heck of an outdoor space for your after work bevvie. The sprawling wraparound terrace space spans over 100 meters and the entire complex has five designer spaces to explore. 

Grab a drink at Palm Bar, before sipping on colourful cocktails in the plush Aruba Booths. When you’re ready, explore the Cove, moving around to Kokomo Corner and the Cape, before settling in at a table worthy of any Beach Boy.

If you're feeling peckish the menu designed by Tilly & Wills executive chef Brad Sloane is serving up pub classics like a cheeseburger with an Angus beef patty, jack cheese and pickles, and a herb-crumbed chicken schnitty with gravy and fries. There's also a great choice of share plates for when you need a pre-theatre nosh before a show at the Theatre Royal, which underwent a massive refurbishment back in November 2021.

Those who dare can dive into the “fishbowl” cocktails, 600 millilitre balloon glasses that are “designed for the long-term vacationer”. The rest of the cocktail list is reminiscent of Jimmy Buffet songs in the best possible way, with summer classics of sharp Margaritas and poolside favourites of Daiquiris, Mojitos, and Pina Coladas.

Cabana is open Monday to Thursday from 11.30am until midnight, and 11.30am to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays so every weekend is a long weekend now. 

Want to check out other awesome bars in your 'hood? These are the 60 best bars in Sydney right now.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
25
MLC Building
Martin Place
Sydney
2000
Contact:
cabanabarsyd.com.au
02 9215 6000
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed, 11.30am-10pm; Thu-Sat, 11.30am-midnight
