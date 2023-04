Time Out says

Coogee Bay Hotel faces onto the golden sands of Coogee Beach, and is known for its live music venue Selina's, quality accommodation, and Marra Bar & Grill

Being by the beach is all well and good but once the sun goes down the surfboards, goggles and togs get put away and those sun-kissed bodies need a place to let off steam. And that place is the Coogee Bay Hotel. As one of two major establishments that face onto the golden sands of Coogee Beach, the Bay has no lack of loyal followers.

The hotel is known for its long-time live music venue, Selina's, its restaurant Marra Bar & Grill, and visitors can stay in the hotel accommodation.