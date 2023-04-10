Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Marra Bar & Grill

  • Restaurants
  • Coogee
  1. Hands using knives and forks to serve up a big steak covered in sauce, served with mushrooms and Brussels sprouts.
    Photography: Supplied | Marra Bar & Grill - Coogee Bay Hotel
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Hands using a knife and fork to serve up grilled chicken topped with buttery sauce, served with gnocchi and kale.
    Photography: Supplied | Marra Bar & Grill - Coogee Bay Hotel
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Food on a table, including a big pork knuckle on a plate.
    Photography: Supplied | Marra Bar & Grill - Coogee Bay Hotel
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. A big chunk of cauliflower on a plate with an orange-coloured sauce and herbs.
    Photography: Supplied | Marra Bar & Grill - Coogee Bay Hotel
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Two hands cheersing cocktails together.
    Photography: Tathiane Fernandes | Marra Bar & Grill
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

Sharing good food and drinks with friends is what this relaxed beachside restaurant is all about

‘Marra’ means ‘friend’ in West Cumbrian slang (Cumbria is a part of England, bordering Scotland). And friends is what it’s all about at Marra Bar & Grill, which overlooks Coogee Beach. The food is all about sharing – they offer two-, three- and four-course shareable menus.

Marra’s new menu (launched April 12, 2023) starts with share plates, including a charcuterie board, some vegetarian options (sweetcorn ‘ribs’ and a burrata dish), seafood (oysters; tiger prawns with rose dressing; or salt and pepper squid), and the type of American-style comfort food that goes down well with drinks (cheeseburger spring rolls; chicken wings with hot sauce, lemon pepper, yoghurt and chives).

As the name suggests, the main event is the grill. The Josper grill, specifically. The Josper is a special hybrid grill and oven, which means you get the flavour of grilling over charcoal, but the controlled cooking temperature of an oven – and since the grill has a door, the flavours and moisture stay in the food. 

Grilling tends to be all about bringing out the natural good flavours of the produce, and chef Nathan Tillott’s shareable grill menu does just this. It's simple, unfussy yet delicious food – the types of things you'd enjoy with family for Sunday lunch, but chef-ified. 

There are steaks (a rump cap, scotch fillet and T-bone, served with moreish sides like truffled mushrooms); a free-range chook that's served with herbed Pepe Saya butter and kale gnocchi; a pork knuckle for those with a big appetite; plus barramundi and cauliflower steak. There are also pizza, burgers, salads and all the comforting home-style sides.

Marra Bar & Grill is very Coogee: relaxed, unpretentious and all about good times with friends. It has an all-day approach – it's open from breakfast until late. And the décor and vibe is coastal, with a subtle nod to the venue’s rock and roll history – the restaurant is part of Coogee Bay Hotel (and accommodation), which has long been known for its live music venue, Selina’s.

Grab your friends, order some cocktails, and soak up some live entertainment over some simple, well-grilled food.

Keen to read on? Here's what's trending:

These are the best secret coastal walks in Sydney

These are the very best spots for cocktails in Sydney

These are the best bars in Bondi

Written by
Alice Ellis

Details

Address:
Coogee Bay Hotel
253 Coogee Bay Rd
Coogee
Sydney
2034
Contact:
View Website
(02) 9064 0028
Opening hours:
Bar hours: Mon-Thu 11am-midnight; Fri 11am-late; Sat 8am-late; Sun 8am-midnight. Grill hours: Mon-Fri 11am-10pm; Sat 8am-10pm; Sun 8am-9pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!