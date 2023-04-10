Time Out says

Sharing good food and drinks with friends is what this relaxed beachside restaurant is all about

‘Marra’ means ‘friend’ in West Cumbrian slang (Cumbria is a part of England, bordering Scotland). And friends is what it’s all about at Marra Bar & Grill, which overlooks Coogee Beach. The food is all about sharing – they offer two-, three- and four-course shareable menus.

Marra’s new menu (launched April 12, 2023) starts with share plates, including a charcuterie board, some vegetarian options (sweetcorn ‘ribs’ and a burrata dish), seafood (oysters; tiger prawns with rose dressing; or salt and pepper squid), and the type of American-style comfort food that goes down well with drinks (cheeseburger spring rolls; chicken wings with hot sauce, lemon pepper, yoghurt and chives).

As the name suggests, the main event is the grill. The Josper grill, specifically. The Josper is a special hybrid grill and oven, which means you get the flavour of grilling over charcoal, but the controlled cooking temperature of an oven – and since the grill has a door, the flavours and moisture stay in the food.

Grilling tends to be all about bringing out the natural good flavours of the produce, and chef Nathan Tillott’s shareable grill menu does just this. It's simple, unfussy yet delicious food – the types of things you'd enjoy with family for Sunday lunch, but chef-ified.

There are steaks (a rump cap, scotch fillet and T-bone, served with moreish sides like truffled mushrooms); a free-range chook that's served with herbed Pepe Saya butter and kale gnocchi; a pork knuckle for those with a big appetite; plus barramundi and cauliflower steak. There are also pizza, burgers, salads and all the comforting home-style sides.

Marra Bar & Grill is very Coogee: relaxed, unpretentious and all about good times with friends. It has an all-day approach – it's open from breakfast until late. And the décor and vibe is coastal, with a subtle nod to the venue’s rock and roll history – the restaurant is part of Coogee Bay Hotel (and accommodation), which has long been known for its live music venue, Selina’s.

Grab your friends, order some cocktails, and soak up some live entertainment over some simple, well-grilled food.

