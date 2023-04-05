Time Out says

If you’re going to book a hotel in Sydney, where better than by the water? And when it comes to beachside hotels, Coogee Bay Boutique Hotel is about as close to a shoreline as you’re going to get.

No matter the vibe you’re after, this coastal abode can cater, thanks to its two distinct styles of accommodation. If you're young at heart and want to be in the thick of the action, check out their Coogee Bay rooms above the bar. These playfully refurbished rooms come with a cool beach vibe while paying homage to the hotel's 147-year-old heritage and colourful history of hosting live music. Walls are adorned with art and photography showcasing the famous musos who have graced the stage at the pub’s live music venue, Selina's. Just a little bit of rock ’n’ roll to go with the bar noise that may just drift up from the bar below. And note: there’s no lift so you’ll be taking the stairs.

If you're after a calmer stay (i.e. romance, a family vaycay or business travel), book into the four-star Boutique Hotel, which is nestled back from the main building and hubbub of the Coogee beach strip. The large rooms have a coastal chic vibe. They’re large and elegant, yet comfy like home.

As mentioned, the location is ace. Just cross the road and you’re on the sands of Coogee Beach. And just a short stroll away from the Coogee to Bondi coastal walk, the popular Coogee Pavilion and, of course, the Coogee Bay Hotel itself, and their restaurant Marra Bar & Grill.

